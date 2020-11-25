Alison Sweeney’s Christmas Movie Airs Tonight On Hallmark

GOOD MORNING CHRISTMAS, a new holiday film starring Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and Marc Blucas, airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. “GOOD MORNING CHRISTMAS is about a morning talk show,” Sweeney previews. “I play Melissa, who co-hosts with Marc’s character, Brian. They don’t get along at first, and it’s a funny reveal of their dislike when the cameras ‘cut’. But quickly it’s clear that their animosity comes from miscommunication and misunderstanding each other’s intentions. So then they are forced to spend a week together in this cute Christmas town, where they have to get along and be together in real-life circumstances. Once they start to see each other in a different light, romance blooms. The concept captured my imagination from the first. I love the idea of a show about a show. I think it’s always cool to share those behind-the-scenes moments with the audience.” This is the second film Sweeney has done with Blucas; they also co-starred in 2016’s THE IRRESTIBLE BLUEBERRY FARM. “It was so fun to work with Marc again,” Sweeney raves. “I really enjoy the way Marc approaches the character and story. He is such a dedicated hard worker, but also has a great sense of humor.” Sweeney returned to production in Canada during the pandemic, and after quarantining, admits, “I was so happy and grateful to be working, honestly. Sometimes the masks were frustrating — messing up my hair and makeup and stuff, but it was just so great to be filming. Everyone was in it together.” Sweeney appeared on Hallmark’s HOME & FAMILY to promote the film. To watch the interview, click here.