Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) will appear in THE WEDDING VEIL movie trilogy, starring Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Autumn Reeser. The trio will play college friends who discover an enchanted antique that changes their lives. Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on WHEN CALLS THE HEART, also stars. Good Housekeeping reported the news exclusively. Read the story here.