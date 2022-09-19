Alison Sweeney Signs New Hallmark Deal

Happy Birthday to Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), who has signed a new deal with Hallmark Media to continue acting in and producing films on the network, reports deadline.com. In a statement to the site, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, said, “Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “She’s long been a fan favorite and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.” Sweeney added, “I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer. I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!” Her next film for the network is called A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS VILLAGE, and also stars Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas. For the full story, click here.