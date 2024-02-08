After Medical Crisis, Soap Vet Jordi Vilasuso's Baby Girl Is Home!

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) and wife Kaitlin are breathing a sigh of relief now that their baby girl, Lucy, is home from the hospital with her parents and big sisters, Riley and Everly.

The couple’s third daughter, whose birth they announced on January 6, had been hospitalized since January 22 with RSV and a partially collapsed right lung. But on February 7, Kaitlin took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that Lucy was well enough to be released. “Lucy is HOME 😭🙏🏻,” she posted. “Thank you thank you thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and every.single.prayer (!!) lifted up for our sweet baby. We are so so happy to have her home and healthy (Lord please help us keep her healthy 😩🙏🏻) and for us to be back together under one roof. I missed that so much.”

Kaitlin went on to thank Children’s Hospital L.A., writing, “we are forever grateful for how well you took care of our girl. More on that when I’m a little less PTSDish, but forever grateful for the intelligence and compassion of each person who cared for her- especially her ICU nurses who are angels taking care of baby angels day in and day out. I have so much more to say about that, but for now, holding each and every child and family within those walls (and each and every person taking care of them) in our hearts.” Her message concluded, “Thank you again, friends. For loving on us like you do and loving this baby girl! Praying things are boring around here for a while and I am just posting happy baby/family updates.. 😅🙏🏻”

The Vilasusos’ friends in the soap community, including Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) and Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R), were among the first to celebrate the happy turn of events. “Best news I’ve heard all day !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” enthused Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R).

The proud parents introduced Lucy on social media last month.