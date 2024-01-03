Adam Huss Is Back As GENERAL HOSPITAL's Nikolas!

Adam Huss, who has played the role of Nikolas Cassadine on GH off and on since 2021, made his on-screen return on January 3.

Huss was originally tapped as a temporary replacement for Marcus Coloma, who was then playing the role full-time, and first appeared in September 2021, then again in November 2022. After Coloma finished his GH run, Huss returned from January 31 through February 8, 2023, and made a brief appearance on March 1, 2023. Huss resurfaced again from August to September of last year.

Speaking to Digest last year, Huss made it clear that he would be open to a longer run on GH. “I would be so honored to be asked back to that show,” he enthused. “I love every ounce of it. I feel like soap operas are sort of the unsung hero [of entertainment]. I love the work that I got to do there. I was in a prime-time TV show, POWER, for three years as a supporting character, and even though I was a series regular, I didn’t really get the kind of scenes I got to do on GH. So, it would be amazing to get to do more. I feel I would just get better and better, and seeing how much everyone who has been there for so long still has that passion, still cares so much and wants it to be the best it can be? I’m like, ‘I get that. I want to be a part of that!’ ”