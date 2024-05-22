7 Dream Jobs That Would Suit Claire Newman on Y&R

Working It Out

Now that Y&R’s Claire (Hayley Erin) has settled into the Newman family fold but turned down Kyle’s offer to work as Harrison’s nanny, here are our suggestions for other vocations that would befit the talents of Cole and Victoria’s firstborn.

Nikki’s Assistant

Before Claire tried to murder her estranged family, she served as Nikki’s wunderkind assistant at Newman Media. Claire was polished, articulate, professional, polite and got the job done for her boss. Now that she’s been forgiven for trying to off her clan and accepted as one of their own, we think Nikki should rehire her granddaughter. After all, judging by her past performance, Grandma is already aware that Claire is fully capable of being her right hand.

Actress

The convincing performance Claire put on to ingratiate herself with Nikki without blowing her real identity was truly Oscar-worthy; not once did Nikki suspect that her devoted worker bee was a cold-blooded bitch ready to carry out her great Aunt Jordan’s vendetta. With a few acting classes, Claire could easily become a thespian ready to take on any role and play that character to the hilt.

Psychologist

After weeks of intense therapy to deprogram Claire of a lifetime of Jordan’s brainwashing, Ms. Grace could make lemonade out of lemons by attending college to become a mental health professional. Her experience of being force-fed twisted mind-bending lies and coming out on the other side gives her a unique perspective and insight into the psyches of troubled people who could benefit from her compassion and empathy.

Server/Chef

Since Claire is really coming into her own as a people person, her pleasant attitude would make for an effective restaurant server and what better place to start than Aunt Abby’s restaurant, Society? Claire would enjoy connecting with customers and also become intrigued by the yummy dishes the kitchen puts out. That curiosity could lead to Claire stepping up her food prep skills by taking culinary classes. And since food is considered the language of love, maybe the way to Kyle’s heart is through his stomach.

Diane’s Executive Assistant

If Claire decided not to work for Nikki to avoid charges of nepotism, perhaps instead she could respond to a new job posting at Jabot, which she finds out is to work as the executive assistant to co-CEO Diane (can you imagine Nikki’s chagrin when Diane calls for a reference?). We could picture Diane being impressed with Claire’s abilities as well as her warm connection with Harrison and deciding that the young lady would be a perfect love match for Kyle. Of course, Summer wouldn’t like that…. Cue the fireworks!

General Practitioner

After meeting Elena and listening to tales of Nate’s former professional life as a doctor, what if Claire decides she wants to be a physician as well? It sure would be nice to see Elena come out of the story mothballs as she becomes Claire’s mentor and friend. That relationship could be tested if Elena observes Claire unintentionally making a potentially deadly mistake while treating a patient. Would Elena cover for Claire or would she throw her to the wolves? Oh, the drama!

Chanteuse

Well, whaddya know, Claire can sing! Nikki discovers this talent when Claire begins singing during Grandma’s piano playing. Nikki suggests to Abby that she allow her niece to warble a few ditties at Society and when that becomes a hit with the clientele, Claire is offered a regular gig at The Jazz Lounge. When Tessa’s opening act for her concert drops out, she asks Ms. Grace to fill in. Her performance is so well-received by the audience that Tessa becomes miffed that Claire’s popularity is not only eclipsing hers, and her rage begins to stew when Devon offers the newbie a recording contract. A new rivalry is born!

Which line of work do you think would be best for Claire? Let us know in the comments section below.