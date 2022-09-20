18th Annual Stars And Strikes Event To Honor Jerry verDorn

This year’s Stars And Strikes Event, which pre-pandemic was hosted by the late Jerry verDorn (ex-Ross, GUIDING LIGHT et al) and Liz Keifer (ex-Blake, GUIDING LIGHT), will be held virtually. This year, 75% of the proceeds from the event will go to The Autism Society of America and the remaining 25% of proceeds will go to the newly established Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund, which will help send individuals with Autism to theater camps and other educational programs. verDorn passed away on May 1 after battling cancer. Joining Kiefer are verDorn’s former GL co-stars, Terrell Anthony (ex-Rusty), Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip), Bryan Buffinton (ex-Bill), Jean Carol (ex-Nadine), Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth), Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), Justin Deas (ex-Buzz), Mark Derwin (ex-Mallet), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus), Melissa Hayden (ex-Bridget), Rick Hearst (ex-Alan-Michael), Crystal Hunt (ex-Marah), Vincent Irizarry (ex-Lujack/ex-Nick), Maeve Kinkead (ex-Vanessa), Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah), Robert Newman (ex-Josh), Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick), Denise Pence (ex-Katie), Ron Raines (ex-Alan), Peter Simon (ex-Ed), Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian), Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy), Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah), Laura Wright (ex-Cassie; Carly, GH), Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva) and verDorn’s former ONE LIFE TO LIVE co-stars Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr), Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun), Erika Slezak (ex-Viki) and Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica). The event takes place on Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here. To make a donation, please visit www.daytimestarsandstrikes.com.