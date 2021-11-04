Mark your calendars: NBC’s annual Day of DAYS will take place on Friday, November 19, and will be a virtual event for the second year in a row. The beloved soap, which got a two-year pickup in May, will celebrate it 56th anniversary on November 8. Check out a special message from Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) here.
Exclusive! Day Of DAYS Returns This Month!
