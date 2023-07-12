Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, Adam was on the run from the law for kidnapping Sharon’s newborn, and decided to use a masquerade ball at the GCAC to stage his own death. As the gala was in full swing, Adam called Sharon and said he would turn himself in if she met him in the basement because he was afraid someone was out to kill him. Nick, Victor and Jack tore off to the basement to search for Adam, followed by Rafe, Heather, Ashley and Patty. Nick used a flashlight to illuminate the utility area and was horrified to discover that the gas main was leaking — a pipe had been deliberately cut to sabotage it. Nick shouted out a warning for everyone to evacuate. Victor, Rafe and Heather began escorting guests out of the main entrance to the club, but the hem of Phyllis’s gown got caught in the spokes of her wheelchair, preventing her from escaping just as a huge explosion went off in the basement, engulfing one side of the ballroom in flames (and causing Billy and Victoria, who were upstairs meting for a secret tryst, to wonder if there had been an earthquake). As paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, Nick ministered to Phyllis, who had managed to jump out of her wheelchair to safety, then clawed through the debris to rescue Sharon and Faith. “Adam’s to blame for all of this,” seethed Jack. A badly burned male corpse was discovered in the basement. DNA tests confirmed that Adam was the “victim” and his death was investigated as a homicide when it was revealed that the death preceded the explosion. Nick was arrested, but the charges against him were dropped when Adam turned up alive. Photo credit: JPI

On the same day that Genoa City citizens were set to gather at Top of the Tower for a splashy Halloween charity event in 2015, the nefarious Ian Ward sneaked into the electrical room and tampered with the wiring. Kevin checked out the room and didn’t find anything amiss, assuring Victor that everything was set for the night’s splashy affair. As the party got underway, Ian (appropriately costumed as the devil) set a fire in the electrical room. Then the elevators stopped functioning, and Kevin was baffled to discover an override on the electrical system that he couldn’t crack. Sensing danger, he tasked Cane with taking the stairs up to the ballroom and evacuating the partygoers, but Ian knocked Cane out before he could. Meanwhile, Ben saw smoke beneath the door to the electrical room and opened it, activating an explosion that knocked him out. When he came to, he tried — and failed — to activate the fire alarm. Ben was able to make his way to the ballroom, where he explained that he’d just survived an explosion, but the high-rise was on fire. Everyone rallied together to try to exit Newman Towers safely, while Paul oversaw rescue efforts from outside. Ben wound up pinned under a caving ceiling and declared his love for Ashley before passing out; Adam carried him to safety. Top of the Tower underwent a fast refurbish and a few months later, served as the venue for Ben’s wedding ... to Ashley’s daughter, Abby. Photo credit: JPI