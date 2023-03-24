Doug Davidson (Paul) “Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine]. I miss her every day. She was just amazing and so open. You could talk to her about anything and she was incredibly supportive. When I signed my contract, she took me to lunch to the Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard. When my daughter [Calyssa] was born, Jeanne showed up at the hospital with a silver spoon for her. I don’t know how she found out we were there.” Photo credit: CBS

Kate Linder (Esther) “When Esther switched places with Mr. and Mrs. Sterling and became the lady of the house and they became the maid and the butler.” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon) “My favorite Y&R memory is my audition. The casting director stopped me mid-scene and said, ‘Finally, someone who reads this character the way he’s meant to be read!’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci) “The aftermath of Colleen’s death. I never think too much about what happens in the story, I just play it. I was not close to Tammin Sursok, who played Colleen at that time, and I didn’t have any idea how long it would go on — something like 30 episodes of crying! — or how it would end, or even what that would mean to Traci and her future there. But as an actor, it is my challenge and obligation to take that amazing material and make it as big and loud, as true and as real as I could.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) “My favorite memories are hanging out with crew members and cast members after work. We would always go to Maggiano’s [restaurant] and have wine and bond and hang out. It was so fun and nice laughing and getting to know each other on a more personal level. Maggiano’s just closed, but we’re looking for our next hot spot!” Photo credit: JPI

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) “My favorite memory is one that I have just newly created. I’ve had such a blast working with the women on the show during the taping of the Genoa City Gala. I have such an appreciation and love for not just their talent and beauty, but their humor, class, generosity and the fabulous people they are.” Photo credit: JPI

Amelia Heinle (Victoria) “Meeting my husband, Thad [Luckinbill, ex-J.T.]. I thought he had a funny last name, then I ended up with it. Now I don’t think it’s funny anymore.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby) “When Jack threw the chair through the window during the fight with Victor.” Photo credit: JPI

Jess Walton (Jill) “There are too many on-stage moments to remember them all! So the memory that really sticks in my mind is the celebration of my 30th anniversary on the show. The cast, crew, writers and executives were all present and there were clips and speeches that moved me to tears. I don’t know how to express how moved I was to hear the outpouring of love and appreciation. I will never forget how I felt that day; it has never left me.” Photo credit: JPI

Judith Chapman (Gloria) “Not the most dramatic, tearful or heart-wrenching storyline, but great good fun when Gloria and second twin hubby Jeffrey moved into the Abbott mansion and wreaked havoc on the spoiled Abbott kids. Glo’s portrait over the fireplace and Jeffrey, in robe and slippers, feet propped up, sipping Jack’s finest. Payback is a bitch, Jacky Boy. Ted Shackelford was my dream partner in crime.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Graziadei (Daniel) “Anytime I’m working with Michelle [Stafford, Phyllis].” Photo credit: JPI

Sharon Case (Sharon) “Sharon and Nikki in the sewer has gone down in daytime history. And you know, it’s funny, you don’t realize at the time when you get that script and read what you’re shooting how epic it’s going to turn out to be. That was just some of the best stuff ever.” Photo credit: JPI

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) “My favorite memory was Michael and Lauren’s wedding. And when Lauren fought Michael, who was trying to divorce her because he had cancer.” Photo credit: JPI

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) “One of my favorites scenes was with Kristoff [St. John, ex-Neil] that everybody remembers where I’m like, ‘Don’t you be self-righteous with me!’ I put that on my Emmy reel and that got me my first Daytime Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actress category. That was a really great memory. I still remember sitting on the patio with Kristoff, running those lines, and we just ran them and ran them. He was such a huge supporter of mine and was really pushing me to just trust myself, and he knew before I did that I was gonna kill it. Just before we shot the scene, he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go!’ And it just felt like such a fun ride with another actor. I still remember that whole day and all the prep work and what it felt like doing that scene and I was really proud of that work.” Photo credit: JPI