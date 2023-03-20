Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Robert Parucha (ex-Matt)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
J. Eddie Peck (ex-Cole)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Jess Walton (Jill) and Michael Corbett (ex-David)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) and husband Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Lauralee Bell (Christine) and B&B Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Judah Mackey (Connor)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Roberta Leighton (ex-Casey)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Sean Dominic (Nate)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
(from l.) Melissa Ordway (Abby), Loren Lott (ex-Ana), Cait Faribanks (Tessa), Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Lauren Woodland (ex-Brittany)
Beth Maitland (Traci)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Susan Walters (Diane) and husband Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Jennifer Gareis (ex-Grace; Donna, B&B)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
James Hyde (Jeremy) and Jason Thompson (Billy)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Veronica Redd (Mamie)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
John O'Hurley (ex-James)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Janice Lynde (ex-Leslie), John McCook (ex-Lance; Eric, B&B) and Jaime Lyn Bauer (ex-Lorie)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac et al)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Barbara Crampton (Leanna)
Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) and wife Kaitlin
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and daughter Alexis Pelzer
Connor Floyd (Chance)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zach Tinker (Fen)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Trevor St. John (Tucker)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sean Kanan (Deacon) and wife Michele.
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Courtney Hope (Sally) and Mark Grossman (Adam)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Peter Barton (ex-Scott) and Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan)
Ashley Jones (ex-Megan; Bridget, B&B)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Tricia Cast (Nina)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Brytni Sarpy (Elena)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Peter Bergman (Jack) and Heather Tom (ex-Victoria; Katie, B&B)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Michael Graziadei (Daniel, l.), with Michael Damian (Danny) and Lily Brooks O’Brient (ex-Lucy).
Tom Hallick (ex-Brad)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Phil Morris (ex-Tyrone)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Judith Chapman (Gloria)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Christel Khalil (Lily)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)
Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie)
Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses)
Zuleyka Silver (Audra)
Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS
Eileen Davidson (Ashley)
Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock