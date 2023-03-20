Cast

PHOTOS

Y&R 50th anniversary party

Cast

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

View gallery 47

Y&R 50th anniversary party
1 of 47
Close gallery
Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Robert Parucha (ex-Matt)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

J. Eddie Peck (ex-Cole)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Jess Walton (Jill) and Michael Corbett (ex-David)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) and husband Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Lauralee Bell (Christine) and B&B Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Judah Mackey (Connor)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Roberta Leighton (ex-Casey)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Sean Dominic (Nate)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

(from l.) Melissa Ordway (Abby), Loren Lott (ex-Ana), Cait Faribanks (Tessa), Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Lauren Woodland (ex-Brittany)
Beth Maitland (Traci)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Susan Walters (Diane) and husband Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Jennifer Gareis (ex-Grace; Donna, B&B)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

James Hyde (Jeremy) and Jason Thompson (Billy)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Veronica Redd (Mamie)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

John O'Hurley (ex-James)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Janice Lynde (ex-Leslie), John McCook (ex-Lance; Eric, B&B) and Jaime Lyn Bauer (ex-Lorie)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac et al)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbara Crampton (Leanna)

Photo credit: JPI

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) and wife Kaitlin

Photo credit: JPI

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and daughter Alexis Pelzer

Photo credit: JPI

Connor Floyd (Chance)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Zach Tinker (Fen)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Trevor St. John (Tucker)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sean Kanan (Deacon) and wife Michele.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Courtney Hope (Sally) and Mark Grossman (Adam)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Peter Barton (ex-Scott) and Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan)

Photo credit: JPI

Ashley Jones (ex-Megan; Bridget, B&B)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Tricia Cast (Nina)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Brytni Sarpy (Elena)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Bryton James (Devon)
Peter Bergman (Jack) and Heather Tom (ex-Victoria; Katie, B&B)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, l.), with Michael Damian (Danny) and Lily Brooks O’Brient (ex-Lucy).

Photo credit: Instagram

Tom Hallick (ex-Brad)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Phil Morris (ex-Tyrone)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Judith Chapman (Gloria)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Christel Khalil (Lily)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru)
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)
Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie)
Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses)
Kate Linder (Esther)
Zuleyka Silver (Audra)

Photo credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Eileen Davidson (Ashley)

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Filed Under:
Comments