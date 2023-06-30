Your Soap Faves Out And About

Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda, GH), son Kassius and TikTok star Joanna “Unlearn” Johnson, took part in a fan dinner with fans at Trattoria L’incontro restaurant in Queens, New York. Photo credit: Steven Bergman

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Out-Laws. Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and her husband, Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), attended the 2023 LA Style Awards in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle, GH) and her boyfriend, Morgan McClellan, attended the Los Angeles, CA season 2 premiere of the APPLE TV +’s THE AFTERPARTY. Photo credit: JPI