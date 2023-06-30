Your Soap Faves Out And About

Credit: John Salangsang/ShutterstockView gallery 5
Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda, GH), son Kassius and TikTok star Joanna “Unlearn” Johnson, took part in a fan dinner with fans at Trattoria L’incontro restaurant in Queens, New York.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Out-Laws.
Photo credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and her husband, Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), attended the 2023 LA Style Awards in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle, GH) and her boyfriend, Morgan McClellan, attended the Los Angeles, CA season 2 premiere of the APPLE TV +’s THE AFTERPARTY.
Photo credit: JPI
Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia, ANOTHER WORLD) attended the season 2 premiere of her show, THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY, in New York City.
Photo credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
