Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for June 5: Big Moves

Sally (Courtney Hope) has arrived with at least some of her belongings at the apartment she's going to share with Adam. Is that a look of regret on her face? She appears to have come at a bad time. What does she see? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Perhaps this is the moment she sees — Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) comforting each other. They are certainly going through an emotional roller coaster with their son as Connor tries to deal with his OCD diagnosis. It's good that his parents are getting along at the moment, right? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sally knows that Chelsea and Adam have a lot on their minds and have been having a hard time getting on the same page about things so this could be a breakthrough for them. But has it created awkward tension for Sally? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Is Adam doing a bit of damage control with Sally? They both look a little flustered but at least he's helping her with the boxes. Will Sally tell him how she feels about all of this? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sally is still holding her purse, so she may be preparing to take off. If Chelsea is still there, she may want to give them more time to talk things out. If she's not, she may want to run out and clear her head, a little confused by what she saw. Will Adam say the right thing to get her to stay? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sometimes a hug can fix everything. Will this be one of those times for Sally and Adam? Time will tell. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com