Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for June 12: Suspicion and Romance

Could this really be another civil conversation between Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope)? Sally has been ready to step in for Chelsea, who has needed time off to deal with Connor and his OCD, but she's back in town now. Will Summer still allow Sally work with her now? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

At the Abbott mansion, the bond between Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin) continues to grow. She has really been coming into her own and gaining more confidence. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like the fun between Claire and Harrison is about to be interrupted now that daddy Kyle (Michael Mealor) has arrived home. Will he be joining in their fun? He does love seeing how happy his boy is around Claire. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle lets his presence be known and it seems to amuse his son. There is nothing more important to Kyle than seeing Harrison having fun and feeling safe again. The trauma the young boy suffered, alongside Claire, was enough to last a lifetime. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

One person not as thrilled to see the joy on Harrison's face around Claire is Harrison's mommy. Summer also arrives at the Abbott mansion. Will she go on the attack with Claire or has she really made peace with the young woman's past? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Is it "Bring your dad to the park" day? Cole (J. Eddie Peck) joins his daughter Claire, who is having a ball with Kyle and Harrison at the park. Will Cole join in on the fun or will he steal his daughter away to have some special daddy/daughter time? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Things may be tough with Connor but at least Adam (Mark Grossman) has Sally to lean on. She has been in his corner during this ordeal and has supported him the best way she knows how. Can she take his mind off of his son's issues? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com