Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for June 12: Suspicion and Romance

On Young and Restless Wednesday, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) share a difference of opinion about her connection with Jack (Peter Bergman). The Mustache has never really approved of their continued friendship and only begrudgingly agreed to Jack being her sponsor but that tentative truce went to hell after Jack downed pills to get Nikki back on the wagon. Look for Claire (Hayley Erin) to let her guard down with Kyle (Michael Mealor), which probably won’t sit well with Summer (Allison Lanier). Lastly, Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about her future plans. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming action in Genoa City.
Could this really be another civil conversation between Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope)? Sally has been ready to step in for Chelsea, who has needed time off to deal with Connor and his OCD, but she's back in town now. Will Summer still allow Sally work with her now?
At the Abbott mansion, the bond between Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin) continues to grow. She has really been coming into her own and gaining more confidence.
It looks like the fun between Claire and Harrison is about to be interrupted now that daddy Kyle (Michael Mealor) has arrived home. Will he be joining in their fun? He does love seeing how happy his boy is around Claire.
Kyle lets his presence be known and it seems to amuse his son. There is nothing more important to Kyle than seeing Harrison having fun and feeling safe again. The trauma the young boy suffered, alongside Claire, was enough to last a lifetime.
One person not as thrilled to see the joy on Harrison's face around Claire is Harrison's mommy. Summer also arrives at the Abbott mansion. Will she go on the attack with Claire or has she really made peace with the young woman's past?
Is it "Bring your dad to the park" day? Cole (J. Eddie Peck) joins his daughter Claire, who is having a ball with Kyle and Harrison at the park. Will Cole join in on the fun or will he steal his daughter away to have some special daddy/daughter time?
Things may be tough with Connor but at least Adam (Mark Grossman) has Sally to lean on. She has been in his corner during this ordeal and has supported him the best way she knows how. Can she take his mind off of his son's issues?
Summer looks like she wants some answers from Kyle, but will he even understand the question? He sees the best in Claire and wishes that his ex-wife would do the same for the sake of their son who adores Claire. Will Summer be able to do it?
