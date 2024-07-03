Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For July 4: Fireworks Explode

Billy (Jason Thompson) has a lot on his mind regarding Chancellor-Winters business but he will probably make time to talk with Sally (Courtney Hope) about their mutual loves -- Chelsea and Adam. Are they feeling the stress of the distance as the the two exes try to help their son? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy has to be wondering if he really was played by Lily with this demerger that he just pushed through for the company. He knows his mom was against it but for Lily to say she was rethinking things over too and needing time, he is rightfully worried. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are continuing to bond as they try to help their son with his OCD. They are staying nearby, just in case he needs them. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The stress is getting to them both, but it looks like Chelsea breaks down. Luckily, Adam is right there to help her through it. It's a nightmare for them that they can't do more to help Connor through this rough time. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The fireworks aren't just going off outside as the two exes get oh-too-close and kiss. Oh my! Adam and Chelsea are crossing a line but how far across it will they go? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jack (Peter Bergman) is there for Diane (Susan Walters) as they worry about what Victor has in store for their son, now that he has lured him to work for him. Kyle isn't listening to their warnings about what The Mustache really has up his sleeve. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com