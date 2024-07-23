Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for July 24: Secrets and Surprises

Happily married Tessa (Cait Fairbanks, l.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) enjoy some couple time alone in the park and it looks like there is a surprise going on! What has Mariah done that has Tessa looking like that? Something fun, we hope. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tessa is still smiling but things seem to be a bit more serious. Though is that an order of food sitting on Tessa's lap? Could food from somewhere other than Society have been on Mariah's agenda for their time in the park?

Devon (Bryton James) meets with Lily (Christel Khalil) outside of Society. Is this a more friendly encounter than they've been having lately? The tension in splitting up Chancellor-Winters has taken a bit of a toll on these siblings.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon enjoy some private smooches in a very public location. Of course, she does own Society, so it shouldn't be a problem. Teasers for this week showed Devon shocking Abby — could this be when it happens?

Looks like Abby has a secret! Is she teasing Devon with a reply to what he asks her? She does seem to have his full attention.

Abby and Devon look adorable as they enjoy the outside. Chancellor Park is a beautiful place and it probably makes them feel closer to his grandmother, Katherine.