Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for July 24: Secrets and Surprises

On Wednesday, July 24 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) vows to protect Katherine’s legacy, but will he do it in a way her heirs will appreciate? Also, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) interrogates Adam (Mark Grossman). You can be sure he won’t appreciate that. Lastly, Devon (Bryton James) catches Abby (Melissa Ordway) off guard. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Happily married Tessa (Cait Fairbanks, l.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) enjoy some couple time alone in the park and it looks like there is a surprise going on! What has Mariah done that has Tessa looking like that? Something fun, we hope.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Tessa is still smiling but things seem to be a bit more serious. Though is that an order of food sitting on Tessa's lap? Could food from somewhere other than Society have been on Mariah's agenda for their time in the park?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Devon (Bryton James) meets with Lily (Christel Khalil) outside of Society. Is this a more friendly encounter than they've been having lately? The tension in splitting up Chancellor-Winters has taken a bit of a toll on these siblings.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon enjoy some private smooches in a very public location. Of course, she does own Society, so it shouldn't be a problem. Teasers for this week showed Devon shocking Abby — could this be when it happens?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Looks like Abby has a secret! Is she teasing Devon with a reply to what he asks her? She does seem to have his full attention.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Abby and Devon look adorable as they enjoy the outside. Chancellor Park is a beautiful place and it probably makes them feel closer to his grandmother, Katherine.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Abby also has time to talk with her uncle, Billy (Jason Thompson). Is he needing advice or is looking to give out some? Either way, this conversation will hopefully go better than the last one when she was mad her family was hiding her mother's condition from her for so long.
