Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for July 22: Reality Checks and Guilt

It looks like Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are once again comparing notes on their respective lovers, Adam and Chelsea. Will they reveal to each other their suspicions about how how close Connor's parents seem to be getting? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my, Billy goes to see Adam (Mark Grossman) at his new (and also old) office as the CEO of Newman Media. Will this be about his concerns regarding Chelsea or does this have something to do with coverage of Chancellor-Winters split? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is hanging out with his favorite gal — daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) — at Crimson Lights. Will she tell him about her "blossoming" friendship with older pal Faith? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Speaking of Faith (Reylynn Caster, l.), she and pal Miriam (Isabella Dake) run into Lucy at the coffeehouse. Will Faith be able to wiggle out of hanging out with the young teen or will Lucy be joining them on their day out? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

What is the look of shock doing on Sally's face? Has she found out something Adam didn't want her to know? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam looks wracked by guilt, rather than thrilled to see the woman he loves. Is his sexcapades secret with Chelsea now out or has something else happened that has Sally upset with her live-in lover? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's a busy day with a revolving door at Newman Media. Now Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is talking with Adam and hoping against hope about something. Is that something that their tryst remains a secret between them or is it about Connor's progress? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

While teasers say that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) argues with Jack (Peter Bergman) about his wife, Diane, she is nothing but smiles here. Their friendship (the two were also married once upon a time) goes back decades. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Heather (Vail Bloom) and her boyfriend's mom are chatting at Society. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a reality check in store for Heather but what is it about? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com