How may actresses played Y&R's Mackenzie? D.F., via email Ashley Bashioum was the first performer to play Katherine Chancellor's long-lost granddaughter, from 1999-2002 and 2004-05. Kelly Kruger took over from 2002-03, then reprised the character for guest appearances in 2018 and 2019. Rachel Kimsey played Mac in 2005-06, followed by Clementine Ford from 2009-10.

The guy who arrested Anna on GH looked familiar to me. Am I right that he was on another soap? L.E., via email You are indeed! WSB Agent Hursley was played by Jeff Griggs, an alum of DAYS. Griggs appeared on that show from 1995-96 as the villainous Jude St. Clair, who kidnapped Hope and was ultimately killed by Peter Blake.

I remember a cute indie movie that had ALL MY CHILDREN’s Opal in the cast. I can’t remember the title and would like to find it. I think the plot was based on a Shakespeare play and that this actress even sang in it. I’m sorry, I don’t have any more details, but I’m hoping you can find the information I need? N.S., via email We’re pretty certain that you’re remembering the 2008 movie, Were The World Mine, where Jill Larson (ex-Opal, AMC) played a recruiter of women to sell cosmetics door-to-door. Of the original songs in the film, Larson did sing a small part in “The Course Of True Love”. Were The World Mine is about a bullied gay teenager who is cast in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and discovers a love potion that he uses recklessly to make people fall in love with the first person they see, in many cases a person of the same sex.