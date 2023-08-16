I wish we would see more of Chloe and Kevin on Y&R. How many times have they been married? K.E., via email
Chloe and Kevin first tied the knot in 2012 and split in 2014. That same year they remarried but divorced a few months later. There was another wedding in 2017, but Chloe bolted mid-ceremony when it was revealed that she killed Adam (he wasn’t really dead). The couple hasn’t attempted to exchange vows since, so they’re not currently married.
My sister is insisting that Sonny was married to Brenda before he was married to Lily on GH. I know that can’t be true! Please settle this argument we’re having. L.L., via email
Your memory reigns supreme — Sonny wed Lily in 1996; he and Brenda did not make it to the altar until 2011.
I was watching an old episode of CSI: MIAMI and the actor who played a character named Dylan looked vaguely familiar. In the closing credits, the actor’s name is Diego Serrano. Was he ever on soaps? C.G., via email
Yes, Serrano played Tomas on ANOTHER WORLD (1994-97) and originated the role of Diego on Y&R (2001-02).
The woman who played Curtis’s mother on GH when he was in surgery did a fantastic job. Please tell me her name. R.F., via email
The actress who appeared as Irene is named Cheryl Francis Harrington.
Did I see Leo from GH in an Old Navy ad at the store? I am pretty sure it’s him. Thank you! Beryl J., via email
Good eye! Yes, Easton Rocket Sweda is part of the store’s back-to-school campaign. On his official Instagram account, a photo was shared with the caption, “Check out Easton Rocket in the BTS 2023 campaign at your local @oldnavy!”
How many brothers and sisters does Johnny have on DAYS? Lila O., via email
In addition to his twin sister, Allie, who has a different father (Lucas), Johnny also has a sister, Sydney, whose parents are also Sami and EJ, and half brother Will, whose parents are Sami and Lucas.
What was the first soap to expand to an hour? I say it’s DAYS, my aunt says it’s ANOTHER WORLD. Who is right? Thank you! Jennifer, via email
Auntie knows best here, Jennifer. AW was the first soap to expand to an hour, on January 6, 1975. But you’re not completely wrong: The network then experimented with hour-long episodes of DAYS and THE DOCTORS.