I wish we would see more of Chloe and Kevin on Y&R. How many times have they been married? K.E., via email Chloe and Kevin first tied the knot in 2012 and split in 2014. That same year they remarried but divorced a few months later. There was another wedding in 2017, but Chloe bolted mid-ceremony when it was revealed that she killed Adam (he wasn’t really dead). The couple hasn’t attempted to exchange vows since, so they’re not currently married. Photo credit: JPI

My sister is insisting that Sonny was married to Brenda before he was married to Lily on GH. I know that can’t be true! Please settle this argument we’re having. L.L., via email Your memory reigns supreme — Sonny wed Lily in 1996; he and Brenda did not make it to the altar until 2011. Photo credit: ABC

I was watching an old episode of CSI: MIAMI and the actor who played a character named Dylan looked vaguely familiar. In the closing credits, the actor’s name is Diego Serrano. Was he ever on soaps? C.G., via email Yes, Serrano played Tomas on ANOTHER WORLD (1994-97) and originated the role of Diego on Y&R (2001-02). Photo credit: JPI

The woman who played Curtis’s mother on GH when he was in surgery did a fantastic job. Please tell me her name. R.F., via email The actress who appeared as Irene is named Cheryl Francis Harrington. Photo credit: ABC

Did I see Leo from GH in an Old Navy ad at the store? I am pretty sure it’s him. Thank you! Beryl J., via email Good eye! Yes, Easton Rocket Sweda is part of the store’s back-to-school campaign. On his official Instagram account, a photo was shared with the caption, “Check out Easton Rocket in the BTS 2023 campaign at your local @oldnavy!” Photo credit: Instagram

How many brothers and sisters does Johnny have on DAYS? Lila O., via email In addition to his twin sister, Allie, who has a different father (Lucas), Johnny also has a sister, Sydney, whose parents are also Sami and EJ, and half brother Will, whose parents are Sami and Lucas. Photo credit: JPI