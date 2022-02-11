Robert (Tristan Rogers) tied the knot with Holly (Emma Samms), who was pregnant by Luke and in need of a green card, in 1983. Photo credit: ABC

In 1988, Tom (David Wallace) and Simone (Laura Carrington) became the show’s first interracial couple to wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, the arrival of Bill Eckert (Anthony Geary, pictured with Cheryl Richardson as Jenny) created a stir, insofar as Bill was the spitting image of his cousin, Luke Spencer. Photo credit: ABC

A bomb-wearing Ryan (Jon Lindstrom, l.) interrupted Felicia’s (Kristina Wagner) would-be 1994 wedding to Mac (John J. York, r.). Also pictured: Paul Satterfield as Paul. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Alan (Stuart Damon, with Natalia Livingston as Emily) suffered a fatal heart attack. Photo credit: ABC

In 2013, Luke (Anthony Geary, l.) was floored when a newly returned Laura (Genie Francis) revealed her engagement to Scotty (Kin Shriner). Photo credit: ABC

Despite Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) efforts to pull her to safety, Ava (Maura West) plunged off a bridge to her presumed death in 2015. Photo credit: ABC