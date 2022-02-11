Robert (Tristan Rogers) tied the knot with Holly (Emma Samms), who was pregnant by Luke and in need of a green card, in 1983.
In 1988, Tom (David Wallace) and Simone (Laura Carrington) became the show’s first interracial couple to wed.
In 1991, the arrival of Bill Eckert (Anthony Geary, pictured with Cheryl Richardson as Jenny) created a stir, insofar as Bill was the spitting image of his cousin, Luke Spencer.
A bomb-wearing Ryan (Jon Lindstrom, l.) interrupted Felicia’s (Kristina Wagner) would-be 1994 wedding to Mac (John J. York, r.). Also pictured: Paul Satterfield as Paul.
In 2007, Alan (Stuart Damon, with Natalia Livingston as Emily) suffered a fatal heart attack.
In 2013, Luke (Anthony Geary, l.) was floored when a newly returned Laura (Genie Francis) revealed her engagement to Scotty (Kin Shriner).
Despite Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) efforts to pull her to safety, Ava (Maura West) plunged off a bridge to her presumed death in 2015.
Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) spirit appeared to offer comfort to his grieving widow, Maxie (Kirsten Storms), at his funeral in 2018.