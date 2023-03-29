White Girl In Danger celebrates Soap Night

Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and Lauren B. Martin (ex-Camille, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) were all smiles on the red carpet as they attended a special “Soap Night” performance of Tony-winner Michael R. Jackson’s new soap-themed musical, White Girl In Danger.
Former ANOTHER WORLD on-screen mother and daughter Anna Holbrook (ex-Sharlene) and Amy Carlson (ex-Josie) made the scene.
Holbrook was happy to see former co-star Alice Barrett (ex-Frankie).
Yvonna Kopacz-Wright (ex-Mel, GUIDING LIGHT) and Sharon Leal (ex-Dahlia, GUIDING LIGHT) were on hand.
Former GUIDING LIGHT co-stars Elizabeth Keifer (ex-Blake) and Amelia Marshall (ex-Gilly) spent time catching up.
Kristen and David A. Gregory (ex-Ford, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) were arm in arm.
Rick Hearst (ex-Ric, GH et al) looked dapper in a suit and tie.
Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah, GUIDING LIGHT) and Robert Newman (ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT) were happy to see each other.
Terri Garber (ex-Iris, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was in attendance.
AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Trent Dawson (ex-Henry) and Ellen Dolan (ex-Margo) reunited.
Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick, GUIDING LIGHT) took part in the evening’s festivities.
DAYS’s Cady McClain (Jennifer) and Head Writer Ron Carlivati had a meeting of the minds.
Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth, GUIDING LIGHT) was pretty in pink.
White Girl In Danger playwright Michael R. Jackson and Mary-Louise Parker, whose first job was a bit part on RYAN’S HOPE, posed together.
Casting Director Judy Blye Wilson, who has worked on many soaps, caught up with Francesca James (ex-Kitty, ALL MY CHILDREN).
