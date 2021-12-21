Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “HE-MAN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and FAMILY TIES.”

What would we never find in your fridge? “You would never find sardines in my fridge! I don’t even know if that’s where you store them, and that’s my point.”

What celebrity would you be most thrilled to be seated next to at a dinner party? “Alfred Hitchcock or Jimmy Stewart.”

What are you sentimental about? “I get sentimental about Christmas, music and friendships.”

Do you have any nicknames? “The Long Ranger.”