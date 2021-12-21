What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “HE-MAN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and FAMILY TIES.”
What would we never find in your fridge? “You would never find sardines in my fridge! I don’t even know if that’s where you store them, and that’s my point.”
What celebrity would you be most thrilled to be seated next to at a dinner party? “Alfred Hitchcock or Jimmy Stewart.”
What are you sentimental about? “I get sentimental about Christmas, music and friendships.”
Do you have any nicknames? “The Long Ranger.”