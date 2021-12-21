Marcus Coloma

INTERVIEW

Tuesday Fast Five With Marcus Coloma

Marcus Coloma

Credit: Ray Katchorian

View gallery

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “HE-MAN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and FAMILY TIES.”

What would we never find in your fridge? “You would never find sardines in my fridge! I don’t even know if that’s where you store them, and that’s my point.”

What celebrity would  you be most thrilled to be seated next to at a dinner party? “Alfred Hitchcock or Jimmy Stewart.”

What are you sentimental about? “I get sentimental about Christmas, music and friendships.”

Do you have any nicknames? “The Long Ranger.”

Filed Under: ,
Comments