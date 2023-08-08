Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) Answers Our Five Burning Questions
What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the wide-eyed embarrassed one because I tend I tend to embarrass myself a lot.”
How do you take your coffee? “Oh, a little cinnamon and a little manuka honey.”
Who is the last co-star you texted? “Scott [Clifton, Liam]. Before we had to get out on set, I said, ‘Where are you? We need to run lines. Quit avoiding me.’ ”
What is your least favorite household chore? “Cleaning the toilet.”
Do you have an accent that you’re particularly good at? “Scott and I always do accents and stuff on set and everybody jokes around. When we’re reading the lines, we’ll do Scottish, Cockney or Irish. We do a lot of different accents and we mess around all the time.”
