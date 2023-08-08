What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the wide-eyed embarrassed one because I tend I tend to embarrass myself a lot.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

How do you take your coffee? “Oh, a little cinnamon and a little manuka honey.” Photo credit: JPI

Who is the last co-star you texted? “Scott [Clifton, Liam]. Before we had to get out on set, I said, ‘Where are you? We need to run lines. Quit avoiding me.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

What is your least favorite household chore? “Cleaning the toilet.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc