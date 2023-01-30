Tracey E. Bregman's 40th Anniversary Celebration

The cast of Y&R gathered on set to mark Tracey E. Bregman’s (Lauren) 40th anniversary on the show.
Beth Maitland (Traci) who celebrated the same milestone last year, was on hand to support her friend.
On-screen husband Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) spoke at the celebration.
Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo, DAYS) and Bregman were all smiles.
Bregman’s family, including sons Austin and Landon, made the scene.
Courtney Hope (Sally) was there to celebrate.
B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and sister Lauralee (Christine, Y&R, r.) flanked the guest of honor, who appeared on both shows. “We are so lucky to have Tracey in our lives and to have Lauren Fenmore on the show!” posted Lauralee. “Happy Anniversary! I love you.”
Cupcakes adorned with an early images of the actress were served to party-goers.