Tracey E. Bregman's 40th Anniversary Celebration

The cast of Y&R gathered on set to mark Tracey E. Bregman’s (Lauren) 40th anniversary on the show. Photo credit: JPI

Beth Maitland (Traci) who celebrated the same milestone last year, was on hand to support her friend. Photo credit: JPI

On-screen husband Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) spoke at the celebration. Photo credit: JPI

Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo, DAYS) and Bregman were all smiles. Photo credit: JPI

Bregman’s family, including sons Austin and Landon, made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Courtney Hope (Sally) was there to celebrate. Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and sister Lauralee (Christine, Y&R, r.) flanked the guest of honor, who appeared on both shows. “We are so lucky to have Tracey in our lives and to have Lauren Fenmore on the show!” posted Lauralee. “Happy Anniversary! I love you.” Photo credit: JPI