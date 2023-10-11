Thumbs Up! BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL - Front Man It has been truly satisfying to watch B&B’s Eric reclaim his due at Forrester Creations, vociferously rejecting Ridge’s recommendation that he rest on his laurels and retire. Refusing to be “placed on a shelf,” Eric is resolute in his desire to create one final line — and his beloved portrayer, John McCook (Eric), has seized his return to the storyline spotlight with vigor. While it is no surprise to us that he is stealing every scene he’s in as this story unfolds, it’s still a joy to see him delving into such rich material. Ageism is a topic rarely explored on soaps, and here, B&B is addressing it with a light hand that is keeping the emphasis on where it is most relatable: the family dynamics at play in FC’s latest fashion face-off, and the self-respect that is driving Eric’s determination to prove Ridge wrong. (When Eric ominously told Brooke to warn Ridge, “I’m coming for him,” we got goosebumps.) This story has lit a long-dormant fire in Eric, and we’re loving every minute of the show playing him as a man overflowing with desire and ambition. Photo credit: JPI

Thumbs Down! GENERAL HOSPITAL - Attitude Adjustment Portia has been sliding into unrecognizable territory. She’s done questionable things before, but only for honorable reasons (harboring the secret of Trina’s paternity was done in an effort to spare Trina and Taggert heartbreak, and she illegally roused Oz from his medically induced coma to spare Trina a wrongful conviction). While she’s never been Team “Sprina”, it’s one thing for her to voice her misgivings about her daughter’s choice of beau and quite another to do what she has begun to do (actively attempt to interfere in their romance and drive a wedge between them). She’s being shady to Anna, too, acting warm and hospitable to her in front of Curtis, but once alone with Anna, tearing into her and blaming Curtis’s near-death and paralysis on her since his shooter may or may not have been targeting Anna. We’re not opposed to Portia becoming more confrontational and messy — messy characters make the soap world go round! — but the shift in her personality feels like it happened too fast, and the results are too furious. Photo credit: ABC

Thumbs Up! DAYS OF OUR LIVES - Sweet Sorrow DAYS met a very tall order: delivering a fitting sendoff to the legendary Victor Kiriakis and his beloved portrayer, John Aniston. His on-screen funeral was handled with grace and simplicity as family and friends gathered to pay tribute, with some key characters from the past (Philip, Chelsea, Sonny, Theresa) on hand to take part in the somber occasion. Before the ceremony, there was a touching moment as grieving widow Maggie opened up to Sarah about how much she longed to hear Victor’s voice, then wept as she clutched their wedding photo. Justin fittingly led the service and shared his own poignant reflections about his uncle. After more touching speeches, a montage of Aniston’s work played, and when everyone headed back to the mansion, a surprise guest — Vivian! — turned the event on its head, launching a new plot (was she legally Victor’s widow?) that gave a welcome sense that Victor’s legacy and impact on the canvas is far from over. Photo credit: JPI

Thumbs Down! YOUNG AND RESTLESS - Reinventing The Abbotts Drastic changes in personalities can pump new blood into story, but in order for such transitions to work, they need to make sense — which is precisely why the sudden about-faces of both Billy and Kyle aren’t working. Billy’s head-scratching transformation launched when Tucker tattled to Jack that Billy was secretly working with him and Ashley to undermine Jack, which was precisely what Billy and Jack had planned. Instead of the brothers high-fiving that their charade was working, Billy suddenly went off the rails, paranoid that Jack didn’t trust him. Instantly antagonistic and combative, he has anointed himself as the only one who can protect Jabot from Diane for reasons he has yet to specify. Then there’s Kyle, who after calling it quits with Summer has reverted to his former status as a flippant playboy who values fun over adult responsibility (where his young son, Harrison, fits into that philosophy remains a mystery). Not only have we been here and done that with both Billy and Kyle, but the men’s regression has been way too abrupt. In lieu of taking us on a journey, Y&R essentially threw out years of character evolution, making it difficult to invest in where they’re going next. Photo credit: JPI

Applause, Applause B&B’s Deacon working out with nunchucks was a fun wink to his portrayer, Sean Kanan’s, martial arts background.... Great use of flashbacks as Y&R’s Nick debated working for Newman or joining Sharon’s company and he thought back to Victor first welcoming Nick to the family biz and purchasing Crimson Lights with Sharon.... Lovely work by Chad Duell (Michael) as his GH alter ego tried to work through his complicated feelings for Sonny in the wake of his arrest.... Cute touch on DAYS having Sarah name her baby in honor of Victor and Maggie. Photo credit: ABC