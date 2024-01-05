Thumbs Up!/Thumbs Down! B&B DAYS GH Y&R

THUMBS UP! YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Wedding Swingers

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a wedding, so Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc, r.) and Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman, r.) vow renewal was just what the script doctor ordered — especially after Nikki’s grim kidnapping ordeal. Kevin, Chloe and Gloria were front and center, Society was covered in flowers and twinkling lights, and Lauren was decked out in a peach gown even more beautiful than her first wedding dress almost 20 years ago. Phyllis provided the entertainment, downing dirty martinis while dissing love (and Christine…) as the bride and groom shot each other exasperated looks. The ceremony commenced just before midnight, with the duo sweetly calling each other “Mr. and Mrs. Baldwin” amidst meaningful dialogue about how hard they’ve worked to achieve their happily-ever-after, a rarity on a soap. “Who would have thought you’d have lasted all this time?” mused the always inappropriate Gloria. Based on this sweet walk down memory lane, Michael and Lauren did. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

THUMBS DOWN! GENERAL HOSPITAL

Living On The Edge

When GH reintroduced the character of Drew Cain in 2021 the form of Cameron Mathison, his Drew settled back into Port Charles, and as he became deeply enmeshed in the Quartermaine household and embarked on a gooey romance with Carly (Laura Wright), a constant refrain from many fans was that the character bore little resemblance to the Drew viewers knew before he was presumed dead in 2019. This segment of the audience simply couldn’t square Drew’s sunny disposition with the horrific suffering he had experienced, from being brainwashed and programmed to kill by Helena, to being mowed over and having his face surgically reconstructed, to losing a son he’d only recently discovered to cancer, to being held prisoner and brainwashed (again) by Victor. So, on the one hand, we can get behind the darker turn the character appears to be taking; Drew could most certainly benefit from more edge to his personality. However, the narrative the show is unfolding is that his few months in Pentonville for insider trading is what is causing him to semi-snap (all the more to blame Nina for, we presume). Compared to what he has already been through, Pentonville doesn’t seem all that bad, even the part where he was nearly beaten to death. For this twist to hold water, the show would be wise to tie his past trauma more closely to his present. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Holly Terror

The shocking twist of Holly (Ashley Puzemis) overdosing on fentanyl-laced pills kicked off an intense and emotional storyline layered with outstanding performances, swift plot turns and a great use of history and past relationships. From the moment Tate discovered Holly unconscious outside The Bistro, portrayer Jamie Martin Mann (pictured) has risen to the occasion as a frightened young man caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Grabbing the bag of pills on the ground to protect Holly, he put himself in the hot seat when a cop caught him holding the evidence. Suddenly, the poor kid was set up as the fall guy for something he played no part in. It's put Tate in the spotlight as a teen hero to root for. Things intensified when EJ arrived on the scene, condemning Tate and resolving to him pay for what befell Holly, reigniting EJ's longtime feud with Tate's dad, Brady. Meanwhile, Nicole's grief over Holly is sure to cause major strife between her and Brady; the tragedy, and their concern over the well-being of their respective children, potentially pits the longtime friends and former lovers against one another. At the same time, the tragedy has brought bickering ex-spouses Brady and Theresa closer, as they stand united in their love and support for Tate. Emily O'Brien (Theresa) has gotten to show a softer side to her usually self-centered character, while Eric Martsolf has been riveting as fiercely devoted dad Brady. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Justice Is Served?

Back in 2019, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley, r.) dated Emma Barber when they were interns at Forrester Creations, which is where they learned of The Great Beth/Phoebe Baby Switch. Thomas threatened Emma into silence and ran her off the road as she raced to tell Hope the truth, trying to send a text along the way. Was Emma’s death the result of texting while driving, or murder? We never knew because it was dropped — until last week, when Xander resurfaced as a patient of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan), spied Steffy’s photo, and spilled his story of her brother killing Emma. Flashbacks reminded us how evil Thomas was back then, cleverly juxtaposed with Thomas sweetly proposing to Hope in the present. Is Thomas a changed man? It may not matter if Xander can prove his accusations. Regardless, Finn thinks he’s “deeply troubled,” setting up great conflict between Finn, Steffy, Thomas and Hope in the new year. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

APPLAUSE, APPLAUSE A big thank-you to whoever at GH had the idea reboot the scheme team of Lucy (Lynn Herring, l.) and Scotty! Their plot against Tracy (Jane Elliot) — and Tracy so quickly catching on to them — has been a hoot…. The therapy scenes between DAYS’s Marlena and Nicole were beautifully written and performed…. Kudos to Y&R’s Victor for finally removing the alcohol from the Newman bar cart. Photo credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci