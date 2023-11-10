thumbs up! GENERAL HOSPITAL — So Happy Together GH came through in a big way for “Sona” devotees in scripting Sonny and Nina’s wedding. Already on cloud nine as she was poised to marry the man of her dreams, the bride got a huge prenuptial boost when Willow and Michael were last-minute additions to the guest list. As they separately prepared for the ceremony, the pair enjoyed sweet moments with their family members, and Sonny got choked up as he spoke privately to God (“It’s my wedding day. We both know it’s not my first. I’m just praying that it’s my last ... Please, Lord, help me make this day special”). The service got underway, replete with flashbacks to key “Sona” moments, and Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) played the romance and sentiment to the hilt as their characters exchanged heartfelt personal vows, shared a loving first kiss as spouses, then celebrated with a lovely first dance and, radiating happiness, fed one another bites of wedding cake. With Michael now aware that Nina was behind Martin’s call to the SEC, there’s a ticking time bomb hovering over the duo’s newlywed bliss, so we appreciate that GH took Sonny and Nina to their highest point before they inevitably plunge to their lowest. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

thumbs down! DAYS OF OUR LIVES — She’s Come Undone Sarah had complicated emotions regarding her ex, Xander, long before she gave birth to his child and tried to conceal it from him. But her swings of mood and attitude toward him have become so extreme, they’re a detriment to the character. When Xander first confronted Sarah about keeping him from his child, she heard him out and softened, pleading with him to understand that she had been motivated by a desire to protect little Victoria from his dangerous lifestyle. They made peace and united as parents — but that progress was wiped out in an instant when Justin called to reveal that Xander was suing her for custody. Sarah flew into a rage, full of venom as she barked that Xander would never be a part of Victoria’s life. Her reaction was so over-the-top and irrational, it made her look unstable and him look like the victim. It’s frustrating to see Sarah written in such an unflattering way just to give the show an excuse to keep her and Xander apart. The character deserves better. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

thumbs up! BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL — The Outsiders When Deacon and Sheila came clean to their children that they were in love, the reactions were seismic. Finn was bewildered but stoic, advising them to skip town, get a fresh start and leave his family alone for good. Hope’s reaction was far more severe. Incredulous, she wept as she begged her father to reconsider his life-altering decision, to no avail. The news even sent a ripple through Ridge and Brooke, as she was caught off-guard upon learning Ridge had known of Sheila and Deacon’s past involvement and stayed silent about it. In light of the negative reactions they received, Deacon and Sheila opted not to reveal their engagement, setting the groundwork for future chaos and deepened discord. Finding out that her dad and his mom were an item did, however, lead to a strengthened bond between Hope and Finn, whose friendship was solidified as they commiserated over their respective parents tumbling down a dangerous rabbit hole. We hope B&B continues to mine the canvas-wide repercussions of “Sheacon’s” romance. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

thumbs up! YOUNG AND RESTLESS — Heather Forecast We’re thrilled that Y&R has reinstated Heather as a viable presence on the Genoa City landscape. Vail Bloom has stepped seamlessly back into the role she held from 2007-10, and because of the story possibilities presented by Heather’s career (attorney) and her rich ties to the canvas as Paul’s only in-town relative, she is a value-add on multiple fronts. Chief among those is the possibility that Heather, with whom Daniel co-parents Lucy, will be a viable spoiler in Daniel and Lily’s rekindled romance. Daniel got back together with Lily on the heels of his tough split from Heather — which she initiated and he fought against. But Bloom has deftly shown flickering signs of Heather not being as over Daniel as she initially appeared to be, and while Daniel has assured Lily that Heather is in his past, we see doubt creeping into Lily even as she maintains a friendly relationship with Ms. Stevens. If the show does go in the direction of a full-blown triangle, we think this slow build will yield dividends, and we can certainly believe that Daniel would have a difficult time choosing between these two beautiful women with whom he shares such deep history. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Picky Picky It doesn’t make sense that B&B’s Li exerts such a massive influence on Luna, considering they haven’t spoken in years. We like aggressive Li when she’s standing up to Sheila or protecting her son, but straight-up bullying is not a good look on her.... How did GH’s Blaze get from the Metro Court to Puerto Rico in what appeared to be a matter of minutes? Also, note to Kristina, who proclaimed, “I’ve never been a bride” — yes, you have. You married Trey in 2012.... DAYS’s Nicole and Brady were an item in 2017, yet Tate didn’t recognize Nicole when he came home to Salem, and Tate and Holly didn’t know each other. Regardless of Tate living in California with Theresa, it seems unlikely that both Nicole and her daughter would be complete strangers to him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com