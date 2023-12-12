Thumbs Up!/Thumbs Down! B&B DAYS GH Y&R

THUMBS DOWN! YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Missing Person

What has happened to Phyllis? She faked her death in some cockamamie scheme with short-term villain Jeremy Stark, which caused long-term trust issues with her children and blew up her relationships with exes Jack and Nick. Now she goes from place to place begging Daniel and Summer to love her while working a 9-5 job at Omegasphere. Where is the firebrand who was the CEO of Dark Horse, editor of Restless Style, proprietor of the Grand Phoenix? Has she seriously burned so many bridges in Genoa City that she has to depend on her son for a job? Even more out of character is the way Phyllis keeps badgering Summer to confide in her about her love life when keeping Phyllis’s secrets is what broke up Summer’s marriage to Kyle in the first place. “I’m working so hard to be a better person!” she cried to her daughter. The Phyllis we know would be pulling herself up by her designer bootstraps and reclaiming her life. Here’s hoping the writers locate her missing backbone soon. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

THUMBS UP! GENERAL HOSPITAL

Separate Lives

Spencer’s hyperfocus on his baby brother, Ace, the product of Esme and Nikolas’s ill-advised tryst, has been a thorn in the side of Spencer and Trina fans for most of 2023. Not only was it an inherent head-scratcher that a guy Spencer’s age would be so eager to be on diaper duty 24/7 for a child that wasn’t even his, but it justified the writers keeping Spencer under the same roof as his ex-girlfriend, the one who, among other depraved acts, drugged his currently girlfriend, secretly filmed his friends Cameron and Josslyn having sex and framed Trina for releasing said sex tape, nearly sending her to prison. By extension, that put Trina in regular proximity to the woman who did her so dirty, and who paid no real price for her crimes. (Amnesia does not equal a stint in Pentonville.) But the show has taken several steps in the right direction recently, starting with Trina standing up for herself by calling Spencer out for failing to prioritize her, which in turn made Spencer realize that he needed to take a step back from his involvement with Ace and stop resisting Esme’s decision to move out. Better yet, Esme actually did move out, which means that Trina can hang out at Spencer’s without running the risk of having to be near someone who drugged her and tried to destroy her life. Trina — and Trina and “Sprina” fans — deserve nothing less. Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

THUMBS DOWN! BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Ex Education

When Eric learned he was dying, he insisted on keeping it a secret from most of his family, but Brooke soon learned the truth. Her response to losing the man she wed twice can only be described as meh. She talked about how supportive Eric had been to her over the years and how important he was to the Forrester family — with no mention of the years they spent together or how grateful she was for the two children they shared (Rick and Bridget). As Eric worsened, he flashed back on his life with memories of his marriage to Brooke and their honeymoon. Brooke had no such memories. Her sentiments were reserved for her sister Donna losing “the love of her life” and her partner, Ridge, losing his dad. Bridget returned for Eric’s good-bye party but Rick got glaringly short shrift with a throwaway line about being on safari in Africa, which undermined all the talk about the importance of family. Brooke and Eric are the only OGs left on B&B from its 1987 debut. Ignoring their history together — instead of mining it — detracts from what has otherwise been a powerful story. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

THUMBS DOWN! DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Man Overboard

Chad DiMera used to be a confident, self-assured guy, almost cocky at times. But over the last few months his boiling jealousy over Stephanie’s former boyfriends – first Alex, and then Everett – has reached the point of inanity. Initially, Chad forbade Alex from showing up at his and Stephanie’s door; then he took things to a more extreme levelwhen Everett arrived in town and got a job at The Spectator. Threatened by his presence in Salem, Chad bought half the newspaper and ordered Xander to fire him. Talk about over the top! Chad’s sudden turn into a caveman who doesn’t want “his” woman having any mail friends makes him look like an insecure jerk, as does his constant scheming and behind her back to eliminate them from her life. It’s totally controlling and unappealing, and begs the question, why did Chad even move in with Stephanie and allow her to become a mother figure to his children if he didn’t trust her and her commitment to him? His personality shift seemed to occur overnight and with no rhyme or reason, tainting the image of the white knight DiMera that viewers have come to know and love. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

APPLAUSE, APPLAUSE Hayley Erin (pictured) is doing terrific work as troubled Claire on Y&R.… B&B’s Ashley Jones broke our hearts with Bridget’s poignant reaction to the news that her father, Eric, is dying…. Stefan and Ava’s argument on DAYS about who has the better assassins, the DiMeras or the Vitalis, was a hoot…. Loved the recent mentions of Serena (Scott and Lucy’s daughter) and Reginald (the Quartermaine butler of yore) on GH! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com