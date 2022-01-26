The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the DAYS 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992:
Al Rabin stepped down as Ken Corday’s co-executive producer and was replaced by Tom Langan, while Head Writer Gene Palumbo was ousted in favor of the team of Richard J. Allen and Beth Milstein, who were subsequently succeeded by Sheri Anderson.... The show aired a prime-time installment titled ONE STORMY NIGHT.... Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane) opted to leave, and fans were rocked when Peter Reckell quit and the role of Bo was recast with Robert Kelker-Kelly. Christie Clark reclaimed the role of Carrie from her replacement, Tracy Middendorf. Patrick Muldoon and Lisa Rinna joined the cast as Austin and Billie, while Louise Sorel debuted as Vivian, and Staci Greason ended her run as Isabella. GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy) jumped ship and was in and out as Lisanne.... Bo and Carly’s wedding went bust at the altar; John and Isabella did say, “I do,” and welcomed a son, Brady, but she succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Jack and Jennifer became first-time parents to daughter Abigail. Kimberly struggled with multiple personality disorder. Carrie fell for Austin, and John rescued Marlena from psycho Stella.
2002: Co-Executive Producer Tom Langan was replaced by Stephen Wyman, and upon Langan’s exit as head writer, Peter Brash and Paula Cwikly took over.... Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Andrew Masset (ex-Larry) and Lisa Rinna returned. Charles Shaughnessy and Patsy Pease (ex-Kim) visited. Alexis Thorpe and Eric Winter debuted as Cassie and Rex. The show said good-bye to Jay Kenneth Johnson (ex-Philip), Julianne Morris (ex-Greta) and Austin Peck (ex-Austin).... John and Marlena renewed their vows. Bo was revealed to be the true bio dad of Hope’s son Zack after the couple learned that due to a baby switch, the tot Abe and Lexie had adopted was actually Hope’s; they secured custody of the boy. Lexie cheated on Abe — with his son, Brandon. Chloe battled leukemia, split from Philip and slept with Brady. Nicole became Mrs. Victor Kiriakis. Stefano was presumed dead (again). Twins Rex and Cassie appeared during a meteor shower and were thought to be aliens before it was determined that they were indeed human. Craig learned that Chloe is his daughter, while John and Tony were revealed to be brothers. Larry kidnapped Hope.
2012: The head-writing team of Marlene McPherson and Darrell Ray Thomas, Jr. was ousted in favor of Gary Tomlin and Christopher Whitesell, while Lisa de Cazotte took over as co-executive producer from Noel Maxam.... Two veteran stars, Peter Reckell (ex-Bo) and Renee Jones (ex-Lexie), quit, while Matthew Ashford (Jack), Christie Clark, Patrick Muldoon, Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) and Sarah Brown (ex-Madison) were written out. Eileen Davidson came back as Kristen, and Greg Vaughan began his run as Eric. Lisa Rinna did a return stint; Blake Berris reprised Nick; Ian Buchanan was in and out as Ian; and Charles Shaughnessy visited.... DAYS won the Outstanding Writing Daytime Emmy, and the Younger Actor Award went to Chandler Massey (Will).... A brain tumor claimed Lexie’s life, while Jack seemingly died in an elevator crash. Will impregnated Gabi, then came out as gay and dated Sonny. Sami and Rafe split after she strayed with EJ; Nicole and EJ also parted ways. Kristen seduced Brady. Eric returned to Salem as a priest. Abigail set her sights on Austin; Carrie slept with Rafe, then reunited with Austin. Nicole plotted to make Jennifer appear responsible for her miscarriage.