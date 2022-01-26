The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the DAYS 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992: Al Rabin stepped down as Ken Corday’s co-executive producer and was replaced by Tom Langan, while Head Writer Gene Palumbo was ousted in favor of the team of Richard J. Allen and Beth Milstein, who were subsequently succeeded by Sheri Anderson.... The show aired a prime-time installment titled ONE STORMY NIGHT.... Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane) opted to leave, and fans were rocked when Peter Reckell quit and the role of Bo was recast with Robert Kelker-Kelly. Christie Clark reclaimed the role of Carrie from her replacement, Tracy Middendorf. Patrick Muldoon and Lisa Rinna joined the cast as Austin and Billie, while Louise Sorel debuted as Vivian, and Staci Greason ended her run as Isabella. GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy) jumped ship and was in and out as Lisanne.... Bo and Carly’s wedding went bust at the altar; John and Isabella did say, “I do,” and welcomed a son, Brady, but she succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Jack and Jennifer became first-time parents to daughter Abigail. Kimberly struggled with multiple personality disorder. Carrie fell for Austin, and John rescued Marlena from psycho Stella.

2002: Co-Executive Producer Tom Langan was replaced by Stephen Wyman, and upon Langan’s exit as head writer, Peter Brash and Paula Cwikly took over.... Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Andrew Masset (ex-Larry) and Lisa Rinna returned. Charles Shaughnessy and Patsy Pease (ex-Kim) visited. Alexis Thorpe and Eric Winter debuted as Cassie and Rex. The show said good-bye to Jay Kenneth Johnson (ex-Philip), Julianne Morris (ex-Greta) and Austin Peck (ex-Austin).... John and Marlena renewed their vows. Bo was revealed to be the true bio dad of Hope’s son Zack after the couple learned that due to a baby switch, the tot Abe and Lexie had adopted was actually Hope’s; they secured custody of the boy. Lexie cheated on Abe — with his son, Brandon. Chloe battled leukemia, split from Philip and slept with Brady. Nicole became Mrs. Victor Kiriakis. Stefano was presumed dead (again). Twins Rex and Cassie appeared during a meteor shower and were thought to be aliens before it was determined that they were indeed human. Craig learned that Chloe is his daughter, while John and Tony were revealed to be brothers. Larry kidnapped Hope. Photo credit: NBC