The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the B&B 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992: Fresh from wreaking havoc on Y&R, Kimberlin Brown crossed over as Sheila Carter, and Tracey E. Bregman (Y&R’s Lauren) visited as part of her tale. Lauren Koslow (ex-Margo), Todd McKee (ex-Jake) and Daniel McVicar (ex-Clarke) wrapped their runs, while Lane Davies (ex-Mason, SANTA BARBARA) pinch-hit for Ronn Moss as Ridge.... Despite the best efforts of Taylor abusive ex, Blake Hayes, to come between her and Ridge, Ridge and Taylor tied the knot for the first time. Brooke gave birth to Bridget, but since she had cheated on hubby Eric with her former fiancé and current stepson Ridge, she wasn’t sure of the father’s identity. Sally dumped Clarke, while Thorne separated from Macy and hooked up with Karen, his late ex’s twin sis. Sheila became a nurse at Forrester Creations and took up with Eric. Photo credit: CBS

2002: At the Daytime Emmys, Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie) won the Lead Actress award, and the Younger Actress prize went to Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget).... Hunter Tylo (ex-Taylor) quit; Kimberlin Brown made a short-term comeback. Bobbie Eakes (ex-Macy) and Mick Cain (ex-C.J.) returned. Rick Hearst was in and out as Whip. Ian Buchanan (ex-James) and Lauren Koslow briefly reprised their roles. Paulo Benedeti (ex-Tony) exited and Tracy Melchior (ex-Kristen) was bumped to recurring.... Sheila fatally shot Taylor (or so it seemed). Thorne was stunned to encounter a back-from-the-dead Macy in Italy. In an effort to conceal that she was pregnant by her son-in-law, Deacon, Brooke briefly wed Whip. She gave birth to daughter Hope. When Bridget learned that Deacon was the daddy, she divorced him and renounced her mother. Newcomer Erica was revealed to be Sheila and James’s daughter, previously known as Mary. Photo credit: JPI