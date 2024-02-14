The Look Of Love: 15 Soap Duos Who Wed On Valentine's Day

Your account
1978

Beau (Wayne Hudgins) and Annie (Martina Deignan), AS THE WORLD TURNS

Photo credit: CBS

1983

Ed (Peter Simon) and Maureen (Ellen Dolan), GUIDING LIGHT

Photo credit: CBS

1984

Jenny (Kim Delaney) and Greg (Laurence Lau), ALL MY CHILDREN

Photo credit: ABC

1986

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) and Mickey (John Clarke, l.), and Melissa (Lisa Trusel Wallace) and Pete (Michael Leon), DAYS OF OUR LIVES

1986

Zane (Patrick Tovatt) and Felicia (Linda Dano), ANOTHER WORLD

Photo credit: AL LEVINE/ABC

1991

Beth (Beth Chamberlin) and Phillip (Grant Aleksander), GL

Photo credit: CBS

1995

Luan (Elizabeth Sung) and Jack (Peter Bergman), Y&R

Photo credit: CLIFF LIPSON/CBS

Hank (Nathan Purdee) and Sheila (Stephanie Williams), flanked by Ben (Peter Parros) and Rachel (Mari Morrow), ONE LIFE TO LIVE

Photo credit: ABC

1999

Danny (Paul Anthony Stewart) and Michelle (Bethany Joy Lenz), GL

Photo credit: JIM ANTONUCCI

2010

Melanie (Molly Burnett) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), DAYS

Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

2012

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard), Y&R

Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2017

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), DAYS

Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

2017

Zende (then-Rome Flynn) and Nicole (Reign Edwards), B&B

Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com

2019

Franco (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), GH

Photo credit: ABC

2023

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner), GH

Photo credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci

