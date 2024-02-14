The Look Of Love: 15 Soap Duos Who Wed On Valentine's Day

1978
Beau (Wayne Hudgins) and Annie (Martina Deignan), AS THE WORLD TURNS
1983
Ed (Peter Simon) and Maureen (Ellen Dolan), GUIDING LIGHT
1984
Jenny (Kim Delaney) and Greg (Laurence Lau), ALL MY CHILDREN
1986
Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) and Mickey (John Clarke, l.), and Melissa (Lisa Trusel Wallace) and Pete (Michael Leon), DAYS OF OUR LIVES
1986
Zane (Patrick Tovatt) and Felicia (Linda Dano), ANOTHER WORLD
Photo credit: AL LEVINE/ABC
1991
Beth (Beth Chamberlin) and Phillip (Grant Aleksander), GL
1995
Luan (Elizabeth Sung) and Jack (Peter Bergman), Y&R
Photo credit: CLIFF LIPSON/CBS
Hank (Nathan Purdee) and Sheila (Stephanie Williams), flanked by Ben (Peter Parros) and Rachel (Mari Morrow), ONE LIFE TO LIVE
1999
Danny (Paul Anthony Stewart) and Michelle (Bethany Joy Lenz), GL
Photo credit: JIM ANTONUCCI
2010
Melanie (Molly Burnett) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), DAYS
Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com
2012
Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard), Y&R
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
2017
Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), DAYS
Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com
2017
Zende (then-Rome Flynn) and Nicole (Reign Edwards), B&B
Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com
2019
Franco (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), GH
2023
Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner), GH
Photo credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci