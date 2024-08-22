The Great Escape: Back From The Dead On Soaps

Stefano DiMera, Days of Our Lives The king of cheating death, Stefano's first apparent demise took place in 1983, when it looked like he had suffered a fatal stroke. Actually, he had faked his death. In 1984, he looked to be a goner again when his limo plunged into icy waters. In 1985, Stefano was "murdered" and Marlena went to jail for the crime, but Stefano was still kicking and resurfaced in 1988. In 1994, Stefano again faked his death, this time in an exploding car. He was presumed dead again in 1996 in another explosion. In 2010, he racked up yet another presumed death after being shot (Ian faked his death this time). Finally, in 2016, he goaded Hope into "killing" him, which was later proven to be a ruse. Photo credit: NBC

Stuart Chandler, All My Children Not all return-from-the-dead storylines feature strictly evil characters revived to wreak more havoc on the soap. Case in point: the heartwarming reveal on AMC when Stuart Chandler (David Canary) surprised Pine Valley residents after being brought into the Pine Valley Hospital in 2011; he was thought to have been shot dead back in 2009 (pictured: his twin Adam visiting his grave). What they didn’t know was that he was a part of evil Dr. David Hayward’s experimental medical treatments. As the series came to its conclusion, gentle soul Stuart was reunited with Adam and with his beloved wife, Marian. Photo credit: ABC/Keysha McGrady

James Stenbeck, As The World Turns The ruthless James Stenbeck (Anthony Herrera) was thought to be dead no less than six times. But his first return from the dead was the most memorable. In 1983, James seemed to meet his maker when he tumbled out of a cargo plane. Three years later, a man in a monk’s robe approached a cowering Barbara (Colleen Zenk), James's ex, who was being held hostage at Duncan’ s castle. Then the man slowly lifted his head, revealing a familiar face, and intoned, "Hello, Barbara" — an instant classic soap moment. Photo credit: Nina Glabman

Taylor Hayes, Bold And Beautiful Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) cheated death on a few occasions. First, to the devastation of B&B fans everywhere, the psychiatrist perished in a plane crash in 1994. Months later, the doc was revealed to be alive, but suffering from amnesia and living with Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi). She wound up marrying the prince, unaware she had another husband, Ridge, who was in for a mighty shock when Taylor resurfaced in Los Angeles in 1995. Still not safe from the grim reaper, Taylor "died" in Ridge Forrester’s arms in 2002 after being shot by Sheila Carter — but it turned out, Omar had whisked her away to recuperate. In time, she escaped from Omar's clutches and was reunited with her family. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Will Horton, Days Of Our Lives While back from the dead characters are somewhat the norm over in Salem, fans were outraged in 2015 when DAYS writers killed off the legacy character and fan favorite Will Horton, at the hands of The Necktie Killer. Thankfully, Will (Chandler Massey) was revived in 2017 when it was revealed that Dr. Rolf used a special serum on the lad and Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson, l.) kept him under lock and key, convincing him that he was her son E.J.. His mom Sami (Alison Sweeney) didn't give up on him and gradually, Will’s memories returned to him. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jason Morgan, General Hospital Being mobster Sonny Corinthos’s right-hand man often puts Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) in the line of fire. The character made another return from the dead earlier this year, but his most complex comeback but none more shocking and complex as the revelation that after being shot by Cesar Faison (disguised as Duke) and tossed into the water in 2012, he was the mysterious Patient 6 found in 2017. The discovery proved even more outrageous due to the fact that there was already somebody living in Port Charles as Jason Morgan. It turned out to be Jason’s twin, Drew Cain, who had Jason’s memories implanted into his brain by Andre Maddox on behalf of Peter August. Photo credit: ChrisD/jpistudios.com

Phillip Spaulding, Guiding Light One of the most complicated and shocking returns was Phillip Spaulding (Grant Aleksander). A mentally unstable Phillip was found shot at Spaulding Enterprises in 2004 and even more shocking was that his father, Alan, was the culprit. Another big shocker for fans was the fact that Phillip was alive and delusional thanks to his father’s idea of an intervention to keep him from harming himself and others by keeping him in a warehouse made to look like the corporate offices. Daytime fans were glued to their TV screens the day that Phillip confronted his father with a gun at the site of his own grave and ended up forgiving him. The residents of Springfield, especially longtime love Beth (Beth Chamberlin) were jolted when he returned home in 2009. Photo credit: George De Sota/jpistudios.com

Todd Manning, One Life to Live OLTL's contribution to one of the best Back From the Dead storylines is the tale of the two Todd Mannings. Mitch Laurence had Todd beaten and locked up in Victor Lord’s crypt. Later, when the crypt was opened, Manning’s body was missing. He was legally declared dead in 2003. Soon after, a man claiming to be Todd Manning (after some reconstructive surgery) showed up in Llanview and stepped into Todd’s old life, marrying his two exes, Blair and Tea, raising his kids, and taking over The Sun. The real Todd (Roger Howarth; pictured with Kristen Alderson's Starr) showed up in 2011 claiming to be held captive for eight years and the other “Todd” turned out to be his twin, Victor Lord Jr. Photo credit: George De Sota/jpistudios.com