GH’s Tabyana Ali (Trina) celebrated her 21st birthday with a Breakfast At Tiffany’s-themed bash at Castaway in Burbank, CA. Photo credit: JPI

Tajh Bellow (TJ), Avery Pohl (Esme, l.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) were on hand. Photo credit: JPI

Donnell Turner (Curtis) and Brook Kerr (Portia) toasted the birthday girl. Photo credit: JPI

Réal Andrews (Taggert) embraced the woman of the hour. Photo credit: JPI