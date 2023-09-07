Destinations: “Africa,
Boston, MA and Rhode Island,
then Austin, TX.”
Why There? “I planned to go to Africa to visit my boyfriend when his show wrapped and then we took a few extra weeks to do a safari and explore together. East Coast was to visit family; Austin was for my sister-in-law’s baby shower.”
Travel Companion: “My boyfriend, Matt McInnis.”
If I Had To Sum Up These Trips In A Sentence, I’d Say: “The trips felt like we were on the Summer of Love tour!”
“With Matt at the top of Table mountain in Cape Town.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“At Fenway Park in Boston to see the Mets.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“My sister Sasha Bernstein and me ready for our sister-in-law’s Barbie shower for our soon-to-be-niece in Austin!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“My childhood best friend got married!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“With my Rhode Island family. Back row: My grandfather (Ron), Kristen, Diana, Julie, Pauline (grandmother). Bottom row: Kristen, me, Karen.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“The Langham Boston, my absolute favorite and ‘home away from home’ hotel every time I visit Boston. They always go above and beyond to make my time there so special. I’ve been going there forever so it feels a bit like Eloise at The Plaza for me.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“North End Boston, eating my favorite pickled peppers from Salumeria Italiana.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“Safari in Cape Town.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
“A very special Turkish bath spa in Africa.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Kate Mansi
