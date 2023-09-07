Mansi

Summer Vacation Photos Kate Mansi

Mansi

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

Destinations: “Africa,  Boston, MA and Rhode Island,  then Austin, TX.”

Why There? “I planned to go to Africa to visit my boyfriend when his show wrapped and then we took a few extra weeks to do a safari and explore together. East Coast was to visit family; Austin was for my sister-in-law’s baby shower.”

Travel Companion: “My boyfriend, Matt McInnis.”

If I Had To Sum Up These Trips In A Sentence, I’d Say: “The trips felt like we were on the Summer of Love tour!”

“With Matt at the top of Table mountain in Cape Town.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“At Fenway Park in Boston to see the Mets.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“My sister Sasha Bernstein and me ready for our sister-in-law’s Barbie shower for our soon-to-be-niece in Austin!”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“My childhood best friend got married!”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“With my Rhode Island family. Back row: My grandfather (Ron), Kristen, Diana, Julie, Pauline (grandmother). Bottom row: Kristen, me, Karen.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“The Langham Boston, my absolute favorite and ‘home away from home’ hotel every time I visit Boston. They always go above and beyond to make my time there so special. I’ve been going there forever so it feels a bit like Eloise at The Plaza for me.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“North End Boston, eating my favorite pickled peppers from Salumeria Italiana.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“Safari in Cape Town.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

“A very special Turkish bath spa in Africa.”

Courtesy of Kate Mansi

