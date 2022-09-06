“We flew first class to London and we had our own little pods, so I didn’t have to talk to Justin for 10 hours [laughs]. I just closed the door and took a much-needed nap. With two little girls, I hadn’t gotten that much sleep in I can’t tell you how long.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“From the balcony of our hotel room. We had a gorgeous view of the Mediterranean Sea.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“We hit the pool at the hotel with Jason [Thompson, Billy] and [his wife] Paloma. The pool actually had a sand bottom, which I had never seen before.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“We arrived at the opening night gala and took our own photo op.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“Justin, Jason, Paloma and I are posing with David Hasselhoff and his wife [Hayley Roberts]. The man in the center is Laurent Puons, who is charge of the festival. We sat at David’s table and he talked about his experience on Y&R and how much he loved playing Snapper.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“This is at a cocktail reception the following day. I purchased all of my dresses except this one, which was given to me by Mac Duggal. I asked the hair and makeup people to style me like [model] Hailey Bieber.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway

“Later that night, we met up with the B&B people and went out for sushi. Jacqueline [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] became my new best friend!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Melissa Ordway