Destination: Juneau, AK
Why There? “One of my best friends, Levi Fiehler, who I hadn’t seen in about a year, is from Juneau and has a cabin there. I met Levi when we did a movie together, Wolf Town. I just missed my buddy and my buddy missed me!”
Travel Companions: “Our friend Max [Adler], who was also in the movie with us, found out I was going up there and decided to come, too.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “The oldest bar in Juneau is owned by Levi’s family and we frequented it [laughs].”
1 of 5
“We made it and we had a document! That’s Levi in the middle and Max on the left.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
2 of 5
“We took a bunch of hikes because I was like, ‘I’ve got to stay a little healthy while I’m on summer break!’ This was taken on the 4th of July. We went to a beach and were just like little kids — we played Frisbee and played in the water. They actually celebrate the 4th of July at midnight on the 3rd in Juneau.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
3 of 5
“Levi’s house is right on the ocean — the ocean is basically his backyard — and even though it was high tide, we took the boat out. What we essentially had to do was like it was a drill in the Army; we had to do a chain gang with these giant PVC pipes to roll it out across the rocks. His dad was like, ‘You guys are crazy!’ ”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
4 of 5
“I always love being in the water. We didn’t see any whales but we saw a lot of seals and sea lions. That’s Levi’s lady, Hali Duran, with us. Hali is rad! She actually led the 4th of July parade in Juneau. It was very wholesome and very fun. Just a great time. This was also taken on the 4th of July. We essentially celebrated for a few days because I’m big on freedom.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
5 of 5
“That’s us in front of a bar, happy to all be together. We do see each other frequently, but Levi has been doing his show, RESIDENT ALIEN, in Vancouver, so it had been a while.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
“We made it and we had a document! That’s Levi in the middle and Max on the left.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
“We took a bunch of hikes because I was like, ‘I’ve got to stay a little healthy while I’m on summer break!’ This was taken on the 4th of July. We went to a beach and were just like little kids — we played Frisbee and played in the water. They actually celebrate the 4th of July at midnight on the 3rd in Juneau.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
“Levi’s house is right on the ocean — the ocean is basically his backyard — and even though it was high tide, we took the boat out. What we essentially had to do was like it was a drill in the Army; we had to do a chain gang with these giant PVC pipes to roll it out across the rocks. His dad was like, ‘You guys are crazy!’ ”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
“I always love being in the water. We didn’t see any whales but we saw a lot of seals and sea lions. That’s Levi’s lady, Hali Duran, with us. Hali is rad! She actually led the 4th of July parade in Juneau. It was very wholesome and very fun. Just a great time. This was also taken on the 4th of July. We essentially celebrated for a few days because I’m big on freedom.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly
“That’s us in front of a bar, happy to all be together. We do see each other frequently, but Levi has been doing his show, RESIDENT ALIEN, in Vancouver, so it had been a while.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Josh Kelly