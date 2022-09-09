Destination: Juneau, AK

Why There? “One of my best friends, Levi Fiehler, who I hadn’t seen in about a year, is from Juneau and has a cabin there. I met Levi when we did a movie together, Wolf Town. I just missed my buddy and my buddy missed me!”

Travel Companions: “Our friend Max [Adler], who was also in the movie with us, found out I was going up there and decided to come, too.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “The oldest bar in Juneau is owned by Levi’s family and we frequented it [laughs].”