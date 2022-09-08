Destination: Paris, France
Why There? “[Daughter Sophia] just got obsessed with Paris and she was begging to go there for her birthday. I decided to splurge and just do it.”
Travel Companions: Husband Bobby, son Gavin and daughter Sophia.
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In One Sentence, I’d Say: “On my Instagram, it says, ‘Grass doesn’t grow under my feet.’ This trip was, ‘Food, wine and sunshine.’ ”
“We only [made it] on the first floor [of the Eiffel Tower.] There are three floors and I was encouraging them to go up top but they were all like, ‘No way.’ ”
“What can I say? We love The Louvre.”
“It was so sophisticated. As the meal was coming out the kids were like, ‘What is this?’ And we were like, ‘Just try it.’ I don’t know if they were filled after that meal, but it was fun. It was a good time!”
“Two beauties.”
“This is where Sophia got her driver’s licence.”
“This was a great family vacation. My husband is partly French, too. I love the food and it is so fresh and whenever I go, I eat whatever I want and I don’t gain weight. Maybe it’s because you’re so active and running around but it is the ingredients they put in are just so fresh. This was such a wonderful family trip!”
