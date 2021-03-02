Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) Describe your personal style. “Growing up in the ’90s, I’m pretty classic. I like a little British influence but you always need to have a good Canadian flannel or denim jacket in your wardrobe, too. That’s key on the casual side. But I do like to dress it up, and being a hockey player from such a young age, I’ve always worn suits. Even when you are young, you wear a suit to the game, which I always thought was a really nice tradition. I used to steal ties from my dad. I still have some of his ties, amazing floral ’90s ties that I can play with. JFK always had a classic suit done right, so if I can emulate that in any sort of way, I’m doing okay.” What are your favorite labels? “I am a sneaker guy. I wear Flame, AllSaints. I also play golf so there’s an Oban golf line. I love their gear. They have a great retro but updated, modernized version of cool, classic golf attire.” What’s something in your closet you’ll never throw away? “Dad’s ties.” What are your go-to hair products? “I have Bumble and bumble sumotech. It’s classic, but I don’t put a lot of it on at a time.” What about skin products? “I use classic Kiehl’s. I’m a pretty straightforward man.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Linda Dano was sporting a new hairstyle when she assumed the role of DAYS’s Vivian. “I went to my little darling Christina Liberatore in Long Island [NY] and had her color and cut my hair,” she explains. “I said, ‘Do what you want. Let’s do something slightly different.’ And you know what? I kind of liked it. I think it’s more French. I had a really, really interesting reaction from everybody when they saw my hair. Everyone said they liked it.” Photo credit: Shutterstock/JPI