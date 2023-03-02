Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) snuggled with her pup, Rufus. Photo credit: Instagram

“@bartong has some of the best food, presentation, and service I’ve ever seen in my life!” enthused Y&R’s Courtney Hope (Sally), who dined with co-star Mark Grossman (Adam). “Needless to say, I have a new favorite place on my top 10.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Lunch and shopping with my besties!! Delish!!!” enthused DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, c.), with Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie). Photo credit: Instagram

Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS) showed off his team spirit. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) hit the Stranger Things: The Los Angeles Experience with wife Linda and daughters (from l.) Anbilliene, 12, Adeline, 7, and Eliana, 10. Photo credit: Instagram

Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) had a purr-fectly relaxing afternoon with her cats, Nimoy and Alex. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH) enjoyed a day at the spa with her daughters, Cassidy and Lacey Rose. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Michael Damian (Danny), his wife, Janeen, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Beth Maitland (Traci) enjoyed a night out. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) posted this picturesque shot from the Missouri Botanical Garden. Photo credit: Instagram