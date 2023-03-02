Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) snuggled with her pup, Rufus.
“@bartong has some of the best food, presentation, and service I’ve ever seen in my life!” enthused Y&R’s Courtney Hope (Sally), who dined with co-star Mark Grossman (Adam). “Needless to say, I have a new favorite place on my top 10.”
“Lunch and shopping with my besties!! Delish!!!” enthused DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, c.), with Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie).
Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS) showed off his team spirit.
GH’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) hit the Stranger Things: The Los Angeles Experience with wife Linda and daughters (from l.) Anbilliene, 12, Adeline, 7, and Eliana, 10.
Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) had a purr-fectly relaxing afternoon with her cats, Nimoy and Alex.
Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH) enjoyed a day at the spa with her daughters, Cassidy and Lacey Rose.
Y&R’s Michael Damian (Danny), his wife, Janeen, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Beth Maitland (Traci) enjoyed a night out.
Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) posted this picturesque shot from the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) sported a man bun.