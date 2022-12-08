“Our pup pack!” enthused Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) of her three furry friends. Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) enjoyed a “date night” with daughter Leila, 16. Photo credit: Instagram

Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan, GH) shared this shot of her with daughter Coda, 10 months. Photo credit: Instagram

“Just saying hi!” mused Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

“Sunday swirl & sips,” is how DAYS’s Emily O’Brien (Gwen) captioned this shot. Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) started his day with a cup of coffee and a walk. Photo credit: Instagram

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) had to dig out from a fresh snowfall. Photo credit: Twitter

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) and his daughters, Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 9 and Adeline, 7, were ready to deck the halls. Photo credit: Instagram

Former FULLER HOUSE co-stars John Brotherton (ex-Jared, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Andrea Barber (ex-Carrie, DAYS) caught up. Photo credit: Instagram