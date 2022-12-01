B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) took in the holiday sights with wife, Shay, and lookalike son Christian, 4. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Peter Reckell (Bo, r.) enjoyed a visit with Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Doug (Bill Hayes). Photo credit: Instagram

“Naughty or nice?” wondered B&B’s Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), with hubby Tanner Novlan (Finn) and kids Poppy, 3, and Jones, 6 months. Photo credit: Instagram

“So, I went crawfishing. In Louisiana. In the rain. Does it get any better than that?” mused B&B’s Scott Clifton (Liam). Photo credit: Instagram

“Grateful for this epic dinner!!” trilled B&B’s Cassandra Creech (Grace, c.), with (clockwise from top) Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) and Linda Purl (ex-Lucy). Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) and her husband, David Sanov, enjoyed a picturesque view, with the actress teasing it was the location for her upcoming project. Photo credit: Instagram

"The key to a successful trip with your Italian in-laws…lots of wine," joked Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) with fiancé Sam Restagno. Photo credit: Instagram

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) got into the holiday spirit. Photo credit: Instagram

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) vacationed in Dublin, Ireland. Photo credit: Instagram