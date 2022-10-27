Y&R’s (from l.) Rory Gibson (Noah), Matk Grossman (Adam), Courtney Hope (Sally), Bryton James (Devon) and Conner Floyd (Chance) got into the Halloween spirit. “Hooligans in Haunted Houses,” posted Hope. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) and husband, Nick Schillace enjoyed the sights in Venice, Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) shared a glamorous pic from her trip to Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

“I am the luckiest man alive!” declared Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS), with wife of 38 years, Lisa. “I love you more with each passing year. Words can’t express what you mean to me, my love. Happy Anniversary baby!” Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) met up with Hallmark co-star Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) in New York City’s Central Park. “Thank you Barbara for enjoying this gorgeous fall day in Manhattan with me,” she posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) visited Central Park during a visit to New York City. Photo credit: Instagram

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) and wife Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) took in a performance of Private Lives at Axial Theatre, where she serves as Artistic Director. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) celebrated her son Jameson’s 7th birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), and daughters Sophie, 4 and Olivia, 6, enjoyed some family time. Photo credit: Instagram

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) wore festive outfits to attend a Diwali celebration. Photo credit: Instagram