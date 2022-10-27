Y&R’s (from l.) Rory Gibson (Noah), Matk Grossman (Adam), Courtney Hope (Sally), Bryton James (Devon) and Conner Floyd (Chance) got into the Halloween spirit. “Hooligans in Haunted Houses,” posted Hope.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) and husband, Nick Schillace enjoyed the sights in Venice, Italy.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) shared a glamorous pic from her trip to Italy.
“I am the luckiest man alive!” declared Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS), with wife of 38 years, Lisa. “I love you more with each passing year. Words can’t express what you mean to me, my love. Happy Anniversary baby!”
Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) met up with Hallmark co-star Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) in New York City’s Central Park. “Thank you Barbara for enjoying this gorgeous fall day in Manhattan with me,” she posted.
Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) visited Central Park during a visit to New York City.
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) and wife Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) took in a performance of Private Lives at Axial Theatre, where she serves as Artistic Director.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) celebrated her son Jameson’s 7th birthday.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), and daughters Sophie, 4 and Olivia, 6, enjoyed some family time.
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) wore festive outfits to attend a Diwali celebration.
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) visited her horse Layla at the animal sanctuary Heartspace.