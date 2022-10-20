“At game RAMS v PANTHERS!” enthused Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R).
“A wonderful visit to the Colliseum! It is always so spectacular to see!” trilled Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), who was traveling in Italy.
Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) posed with his lookalike daughter with Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS), Isabella, 12.
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) enjoyed a night out in New York City.
“Favorite time of year in LA,” shared GH’s Michael Blake Kruse (Rory), with expectant wife Cara and daughter Harlow, 2.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) visited Petrified Forest National Park in AZ, with his dog, Maisel.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his daughter, Savannah, 1, caught up on sleep during a flight.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) spent time in Franklin, TN.
“Former Soccer player vs former basketball players .. not sure why I have my fists up.. I was concerned they were going to put me in a Bjorne,” is how Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot with brothers Jarron Collins and Jason Collins, a retired NBA player and retired soccer player, respectively.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) visited son John at the University of Southern California.