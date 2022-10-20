Social

Credit: Instagram

“At game RAMS v PANTHERS!” enthused Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R).

Photo credit: Twitter

“A wonderful visit to the Colliseum! It is always so spectacular to see!” trilled Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), who was traveling in Italy.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) posed with his lookalike daughter with Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS), Isabella, 12.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) enjoyed a night out in New York City.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Favorite time of year in LA,” shared GH’s Michael Blake Kruse (Rory), with expectant wife Cara and daughter Harlow, 2.

Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) visited Petrified Forest National Park in AZ, with his dog, Maisel.

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his daughter, Savannah, 1, caught up on sleep during a flight.

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) spent time in Franklin, TN.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Former Soccer player vs former basketball players .. not sure why I have my fists up.. I was concerned they were going to put me in a Bjorne,” is how Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot with brothers Jarron Collins and Jason Collins, a retired NBA player and retired soccer player, respectively.

Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) visited son John at the University of Southern California.

Photo credit: Instagram

