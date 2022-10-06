GH

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) took a twirl with her son, Michael Caden, 12.

“At the horse races,” reported GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, l.), with Tajh Bellow (TJ) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).

“Photo from our good bye party to Maggianos,” shared B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, c.), with Ashley Jones (Bridget, l.), Annika Noelle (Hope, behind) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna), of the restaurant at The Grove the stars frequented.

GH’s (from l.) Wally Kurth (Ned), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Genie Francis (Laura), Maura West (Ava) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) also hit the track.

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) checked out good pal Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) new book, Live Wire. “It’s a brilliant read!!!!” she raved.

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) spent a day fishing.

"I just chased a man down to kiss his iguana," quipped Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH).

"SLOWLY but surely he is turning into a good boy. 😳❤️🐶 #bloodhound," Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) of her dog, Rufus.

Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R et al) and daughters Sophie, 4 and Olivia, 6, had some fall fun.

