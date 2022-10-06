Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) took a twirl with her son, Michael Caden, 12. Photo credit: Instagram

“At the horse races,” reported GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, l.), with Tajh Bellow (TJ) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow). Photo credit: Instagram

“Photo from our good bye party to Maggianos,” shared B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, c.), with Ashley Jones (Bridget, l.), Annika Noelle (Hope, behind) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna), of the restaurant at The Grove the stars frequented. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s (from l.) Wally Kurth (Ned), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Genie Francis (Laura), Maura West (Ava) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) also hit the track. Photo credit: Instagram

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) checked out good pal Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) new book, Live Wire. “It’s a brilliant read!!!!” she raved. Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) spent a day fishing. Photo credit: Instagram

"I just chased a man down to kiss his iguana," quipped Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH). Photo credit: Twitter

"SLOWLY but surely he is turning into a good boy. 😳❤️🐶 #bloodhound ," Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) of her dog, Rufus. Photo credit: Instagram