“It’s frustratingly deceptive how warm the water looks when it is actually freezing for a native Californian,” quipped True O’Brien (ex-Paige, DAYS), with fiancé Casey Moss (ex-JJ, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Some days you just need a hug…,” tweeted DAYS’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, with Deidre Hall (Marlena).

Photo credit: Twitter

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R, l.), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) and Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) attended a Soaps in the South event benefiting Camp Dream in Georgia.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) attended a concert given by Sir Elton John at the White House.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Josh Swickard (Chase) proved he’s the ultimate girl dad with daughter Savannah, 1.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH) showed off a few of the birthday gifts her fans sent.

Photo credit: Twitter

DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

“The face I make when I’m out with my girl and teenage boys are around☠️ #daddyslittlegirl #daddydaughtertime #donteventhinkaboutit,” joked Cameron Mathison (Drew), with daughter Leila.

Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) rolled into the week.

Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) spent time with his dog, Willie.

Photo credit: Instagram

