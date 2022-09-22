“What. A. Trip! …literally and figuratively,” enthused DAYS’s Brandon Barash (second from r.) with co-stars (from l.) Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin) and Carson Boatman (Johnny). “Thank you to everyone who came out to share the inaugural Day Players tour.” Photo credit: Instagram

“We ate, we drank, we posed! Love these 2 so much!” reported Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine, r.), with Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren). Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) posted a pic from her travels in Zurich. Photo credit: Instagram

Vincent Irizarry (ex-Scott, SANTA BARBARA et al) caught up with former co-star Leigh McCloskey (ex-Zach/Ethan et al). “Too many decades have passed since seeing one another,” he reported. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard’s (Chase, GH) wife, Lauren, and daughter, Savannah, 1, were at the finish line to greet him after he completed the Malibu Triathlon. “What an amazing experience,” he posted. “I would DEFINITELY recommend training for something like this, but boy, what an amazing testament to what the human body is capable of.” Photo credit: Instagram

Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter, GH) proved to be a comfortable pillow for his dog, Kimba. Photo credit: Instagram

Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) and his VAMPIRE DIARIES co-star/business partner, Ian Somerhalder, peddled their Brother's Bond whiskey in Kentucky. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) took a horseback ride with daughter Megan, 13. Photo credit: Instagram