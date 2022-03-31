“This is what a great gathering consists of: loved ones, great music, some wine & a fabulous host @joancollinsdbe,” enthused Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al, far l.) with (from l.) Joan Collins (ex-Alexis, DYNASTY), Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha, PASSIONS) and Jane Seymour.
Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) celebrated her birthday with a tea party in Beverly Hills.
University of North Carolina alum Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) cheered for her team in the NCAA tournament with son Caden.
“This is what happens when you take over your friend’s kitchen and pantry. Utter confusion,” quipped Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al, r.) with Erin Torpey (ex-Jessica, ONE LIFE TO LIVE).
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) and wife Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) enjoyed a meal al fresco.
“First daddy/daughter dance…a success!” reported Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS). “When Harper looked at me on our walk back from the dance and said, ‘This was the best night of my life,’ it instantly became mine, too. That’s the payday for all the sleepless nights, diapers, projectile vomits, etc. I’ll do anything for you, Boo. 💐💃.”
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin and their daughters, Riley and Everly, spent some time on Pismo Beach in CA.
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B), and their son Davis, were all smiles celebrating Davis choosing the Mississippi State University to play basketball.
Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, GH) enjoyed the scenery in Big Sur, CA.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) went full glam to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.