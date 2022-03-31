“This is what a great gathering consists of: loved ones, great music, some wine & a fabulous host @joancollinsdbe,” enthused Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al, far l.) with (from l.) Joan Collins (ex-Alexis, DYNASTY), Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha, PASSIONS) and Jane Seymour. Photo credit: Instagram

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) celebrated her birthday with a tea party in Beverly Hills. Photo credit: Instagram

University of North Carolina alum Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) cheered for her team in the NCAA tournament with son Caden. Photo credit: Instagram

“This is what happens when you take over your friend’s kitchen and pantry. Utter confusion,” quipped Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al, r.) with Erin Torpey (ex-Jessica, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). Photo credit: Instagram

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) and wife Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) enjoyed a meal al fresco. Photo credit: Instagram

“First daddy/daughter dance…a success!” reported Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS). “When Harper looked at me on our walk back from the dance and said, ‘This was the best night of my life,’ it instantly became mine, too. That’s the payday for all the sleepless nights, diapers, projectile vomits, etc. I’ll do anything for you, Boo. 💐💃.” Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin and their daughters, Riley and Everly, spent some time on Pismo Beach in CA. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B), and their son Davis, were all smiles celebrating Davis choosing the Mississippi State University to play basketball. Photo credit: Instagram

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, GH) enjoyed the scenery in Big Sur, CA. Photo credit: Instagram