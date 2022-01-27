“When couples train together!! #getit” was how David Fumero (ex-Cristian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) captioned this shot with wife Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, OLTL). Photo credit: Instagram

“Pickle Ball and brunch.. how we roll,” noted Chad Duell (Michael, GH, far r.), who spent a fun day with co-stars Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH, second from l.), Laura Wright (Carly, GH, second from l.) and Katelyn MacMullen(Willow, GH, far r.), along with Wright’s daughter, Lauren, and her boyfriend, Clint. Photo credit: Instagram

Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, DAYS, r.) called buddy Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS) “a slice of HEAVEN.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Up to date and in the mail!!! Oh boy!!!” proclaimed Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS), whose original artwork is in high demand. Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-VIctor (Carter, B&B) was feeling super with son Christian. Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) were dressed to the nines. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his wife, Lauren, took in a beautiful sunset. Photo credit: Instagram

#knottspeanutscelebration “Can’t thank @knottsberryfarm enough for giving Sebi the best birthday ever! Fun hangin with Snoopy at Merry Farm and lookin forward to getting back for Peanuts Celebration! #knottsberryfarm #sebiturned10 ,” Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) captioned this shot with wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and their children, Sebella and Dylan. Photo credit: Instagram