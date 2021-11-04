Atkinson

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Atkinson

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 10

Social Snaps
1 of 10
Close gallery
Marcus Anthony Samuel (Felix, GH) hung out with Roger Howarth (Austin, GH) and Howarth’s dog, Toby, calling him, “an amazing actor, and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“I love pumpkin so much… I wanna be a pumpkin,” declared Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

“I had such a great time,” enthused Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) of hosting TV daughter Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) on his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and husband Scott Martin dropped in on daughter Samantha’s dorm room to spread birthday cheer.

Photo credit: Instagram

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS et al) enjoyed an excursion in nature with hubby Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS et al) and their younger son, Dylan.

Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) enjoyed his morning coffee with a backdrop of falling snow.

Photo credit: Instagram

J.R. Ramirez (ex-Brot, ALL MY CHILDREN) was all smiles while holding his son, Leo.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off his lassoing skills.

Photo credit: Instagram

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) had it made in the shades.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) sported a new necklace.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments