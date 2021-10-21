GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) introduced beau Wes Ramsey (Peter) to her hometown’s signature dish, declaring him “a natural.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Talking with Cassandra [James, Terry, GH] was extraordinary,” raved Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH), who interviewed her for his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. “I was so excited to be present and to listen to what she’s been through in her life.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Mom and Dad go to Cabo,” was Melissa Ordway’s (Abby, Y&R) caption for this pic with hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R et al). Photo credit: Instagram

Mused Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS; ex-Nikolas, GH), “Gained a new appreciation for Indianapolis while walking the Monan Trail, connecting with friends in Broad Ripple, baking and celebrating the birthday of my son, Greysun. Heading back to LA with a full heart.” Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) was laid-back with son Caden. Photo credit: Twitter

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) enjoyed a beverage in a custom mug from the show. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) ran into Natalia Livingston (ex-Emily, GH) in Atlanta. Photo credit: Twitter

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS et al) and hubby Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS) were all smiles. Photo credit: Twitter

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, AMC) “smized” for the camera. Photo credit: Instagram