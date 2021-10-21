GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) introduced beau Wes Ramsey (Peter) to her hometown’s signature dish, declaring him “a natural.”
“Talking with Cassandra [James, Terry, GH] was extraordinary,” raved Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH), who interviewed her for his YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. “I was so excited to be present and to listen to what she’s been through in her life.”
“Mom and Dad go to Cabo,” was Melissa Ordway’s (Abby, Y&R) caption for this pic with hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R et al).
Mused Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS; ex-Nikolas, GH), “Gained a new appreciation for Indianapolis while walking the Monan Trail, connecting with friends in Broad Ripple, baking and celebrating the birthday of my son, Greysun. Heading back to LA with a full heart.”
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) was laid-back with son Caden.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) enjoyed a beverage in a custom mug from the show.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) ran into Natalia Livingston (ex-Emily, GH) in Atlanta.
Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS et al) and hubby Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS) were all smiles.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, AMC) “smized” for the camera.
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) posed for a pic with WWE’s Hacksaw Duggan.